It’s been a season of learning new roles and experimenting with different positions on the floor for the Midland volleyball team in 2022, and while the Eagles struggled through a winless Tri-Rivers Conference East division run, there were several bright spots for the program.
And one of them was named an All-Tri-Rivers Conference East division selection recently.
Midland junior Gracie Harrington, one of those bright spots for the Eagle team this past season, was named an honorable mention pick by league coaches, and was the lone Midland player to earn post-season awards for the program.
Harrington covered the Eagle back row to near perfection this past fall leading the team with 213 digs and was a key member in getting the offense started.
Not only did Harrington play a pivotal role for the team in igniting the offense, but she was also one of their top servers as well connecting for a team-high 26 aces drilling volleyballs over the net at a 90-percent clip. The star junior also recorded double-digit numbers in assists (19) and kills (14).
East division champion, and overall Tri-Rivers Conference tournament champion Lisbon led all teams with six players named to All-Conference East division teams while runner-up North Cedar, new to the league this season, had five players honored.
Earning first-team All-TRC East division honors were: Caitlin Jensen, sr. (North Cedar), Peyton Robinson, sr. (Lisbon), Shannon Kenneavy, sr. (Clinton Prince of Peace), Kali Nelson, sr. (Lisbon), Brooklynn Biddle, so. (Calamus-Wheatland), Ava Czarnecki, jr. (Lisbon), Presley Studt, so. (North Cedar) and Claire Dennis, jr. (North Cedar).
Earning second-team honors were: Hadley Farrell, so. (Easton Valley), Ella Clark, sr. (Lisbon), Sarah Moeller, sr. (Clinton Prince of Peace), Emily Boeckmann, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Valerie Pruess, jr. (North Cedar), Courtney Knoche, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Elise Kilburg, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Karlee Luneckas, sr. (Lisbon).
Earning honorable mention status with Harrington were: Delaney Engler, so. (Calamus-Wheatland), Libby Bierman, sr. (Easton Valley), Addy Happel, jr. (Lisbon), Annika Stillwagon, sr. (North Cedar), Ella Tracy, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Kyla Bellich, fr. (Clinton Prince of Peace).
North Cedar’s Caitlin Jensen was named the East division’s Most Valuable Player after hammering down a division-best 407 kills for the Knights, who posted a 5-1 record against divisional foes.
Lisbon’s Lance Kamaus was named East division Coach of the Year guiding the Lions to yet another league title with a perfect 6-0 record.