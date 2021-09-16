WILTON
Knowing the competition was going to be extremely challenging competing at the Wilton Invitational, Midland volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder wanted to make sure her team cashed in on the opportunities that presented themselves Saturday, Sept. 11.
A golden one came against Hillcrest Academy in the third match of the day, and the Eagles didn’t waste it.
“Going into Saturday’s tournament, we knew that Wilton would be a tough opponent with them being a state qualifier last year,” Schroeder said. “They play a really quick, clean offense that’s tough to compete with. After Wilton we knew we faced bigger schools in Burlington and Mount Pleasant the last two matches of the day. The first half of the day our line-up just wasn’t meshing well so we switched people around and were able to shake up the line-up and put the girls where they’ve never played before.
“Gracie Harrington moved from the libero position and was able to control the setting position during a win against Hillcrest Academy. Alli Paulsen, Anna Bartels and Gracie were all able to capitalize on big serving runs throughout the day too. I’m beyond proud with how they took the new toles and positions in stride and excelled during a tough tournament.”
Midland (2-13) held on for a clutch 27-25 win in the first set against Hillcrest Academy setting the Eagles up for their lone win at the tournament coming through with a lopsided 21-13 rout in the second set to complete the 2-0 sweep.
Paulsen powered the offense slamming down six kills for the Midland offense while teammates Jaden Gatts, Bartels, Bailie Uppena and Harrington all added three more each for the Eagles.
Harrington set seven assists while Gracie Franzen added six more.
Bartels keyed the defensive effort for the Midland team as well blocking two Hillcrest shot attempts while Paulsen’s four digs also helped out the defense.
The Eagles drilled eight service aces in the match, led by four from Franzen while Paulsen chipped in with three more.
Midland looked to keep the winning ways going against class 4A Burlington, but were handed a 9-21, 16-21 defeat with Uppena leading the offense with four kills.
The Eagles closed the Wilton tournament with another big school test, coming up on the short end of a 10-21, 9-21 contest against Mount Pleasant.
The Midland offense tallied six kills in the match with Paulsen coming through with half of them. Alexis Zaruba and Elizabeth Soper added four digs each for the Eagle defense.
The day started with a tough 7-21, 9-21 loss against class 2A third-ranked Wilton as the Midland offense struggled coming up with just one Gatts kills in the match.
The Eagles were handed a 9-21, 12-21 setback against Winfield-Mount Union in their second match of the tournament as Paulsen’s three kills paced a six-kill Midland offense.
The Eagles opened their week hosting Edgewood-Colesburg Thursday, Sept. 9, and in three competitive sets against a very good Viking team, were handed a 17-25, 16-25, 21-25 defeat.
“We were able to work through some miscues during the first two sets and was really able to compete in the third falling by only four after a tough serving run by Ed-Co,” Schroeder said. “During the post-game, the seniors (Paulsen, Soper and Uppena) all agreed Thursday’s match was the best they’ve ever played against Ed-Co in their four years and it felt great to compete.
“Progress is what this year has been all about. We still have a month left of the season and we’ve shown a lot of progress week-to-week already.”
Gatts and Bartels drilled a pair of kills to lead the Midland offense while Bartels added two blocks on the defensive side of the net as well.
The Eagles connected at a solid 87-percent clip from the service line with Gatts delivering two aces while Franzen and Uppena added one more each.