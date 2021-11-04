It’s been a struggle for the Midland volleyball program trying to get out of the Tri-Rivers Conference East division cellar over the past few years.
But with an infusion of some talent girls to the 2021 roster, who all have a willingness to work on their games, the Eagles did exactly that this past fall.
Moved out of the East division cellar.
Keying that Midland trend were senior Allison Paulsen and junior Gracie Franzen, who were both rewarded for their work this past season by being named All-Tri-Rivers Conference East division selections as named by league coaches recently.
Paulsen, named to the second-team, was the Eagles’ top hitter overall this fall slamming down 91 kills on 271 attacks offensively, while also helping out the Midland defense with seven blocked shots and 107 digs, second-most on the team.
Paulsen’s 96-percent serving and five aces against league opponents were team-best numbers for the Eagles who tallied a 1-5 record in the East division, good enough to finish sixth against the seven-teams.
Franzen moved into the setters position this fall and was the pulse of the offense coming through with 73 assists against Tri-Rivers’ competition while per 94-percent serving was second only to Paulsen.
Earning second-team All-Tri-Rivers Conference East division honors with Paulsen were: Ella Clark, jr. (Lisbon), Ava Czarnecki, so. (Lisbon), Jessie Pospisil, sr. (Cedar Valley Christian), Emily Boeckmann, so. (Calamus-Wheatland), Hadley Farrell, fr. (Easton Valley), Mikayla Mitchell, sr. (Easton Valley) and Sarah Moeller, jr. (Clinton Prince of Peace).
Earning first-team All-Tri-Rivers Conference honors were: Peyton Robinson, jr. (Lisbon), Kali Nelson, jr. (Lisbon), Lilly Isenhour, sr. (Clinton Prince of Peace), Hannah Vriezen, sr. (Clinton Prince of Peace), Kaitlyn Kuhl, sr. (Easton Valley), Dana Carlson, sr. (Easton Valley), Shannon Kenneavy, jr. (Clinton Prince of Peace) and Elise Kilburg, jr. (Bellevue-Marquette).
Earning honorable mention status with Franzen were: Courtney Knoche, so. (Calamus-Wheatland), Renee Hartung, sr. (Easton Valley), Addy Happel, so. (Lisbon), Lexi McLeod, sr. (Cedar Valley Christian), Megan Kramer, so. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Madison Zachert, jr. (Clinton Prince of Peace).
Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson was named East division Most Valuable Player while her sideline leader Lance Kamaus was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Lions to the East division team title.