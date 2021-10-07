WYOMING
Wins have been hard to come by for a young and improving Midland volleyball team through much of the 2021 campaign, but if Eagle coach Gennifer Schroeder could have picked just one for team to get, Thursday, Sept. 30, would have been it.
“In our final home game of the season, and on Senior Night, we played some of the best volleyball we have this season,” said Schroeder, as her team, and more specifically, the seniors, walked off the floor in Wyoming as winners taking a 27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18 victory over visiting Bellevue-Marquette.
“We’re graduating three seniors in Allison Paulsen, Elizabeth Soper and Bailie Uppena. I was beyond impressed with how the girls were able to really settle into this new rotation we have and play through four sets, winning 3-1. There was so much energy in the gym from both student sections, which really catapulted the girls into keeping their energy up, something we’ve struggled with this year.”
Midland (3-27, 1-4) was able to fight through an extremely tight first set, and after taking the second came up just short in knocking out the Mohawks in three sets, but were still able to come back to finish the match in four.
“Marquette has a talented group coming through, so I think match-up will be fun to follow the next few years,” Schroeder said. “As the end of the season is in sight, I’m beyond proud of how much the girls have progressed through the season so far.”
Anna Bartels had a career night for the Eagles coming through with a team-best 11 kills on a mere 16 attacks offensively while Jaden Gatts was also busy at the net coming through with eight kills for the hosts. Paulsen made a lasting impression on Midland fans slamming down seven kills on 19 attacks while Soper and Uppena did the same with six kills each as the team tallied 41 of them in the match.
Gracie Franzen put that Eagle offense into motion all night long setting 24 assists while the defense was keyed by an outstanding effort from Gracie Harrington in the back row, coming up with a team-high 17 digs while Gatts added three solo blocks on that side of the net.
Midland serving was another key to the win as the team ripped an impressive 13 aces in the match led by four each from Bartels and Paulsen while Harrington added two more. Paulsen was a perfect 20-of-20 serving the volleyball as the team connected at an 88-percent clip.
The Eagle girls opened their week with a tough test at class 1A fourth-ranked Lisbon Tuesday, Sept. 28, where Midland was handed an 11-25, 8-25, 11-25 setback.
“We faced Lisbon a few weeks before this match-up at their own tournament and were able to change our line-up around and really focus on what we could control to become more competitive than we were before,” Schroeder said. “It’s tough going into the Lions’ Den at Lisbon and battle through three sets against a really tough team, but the girls were able to work on everything they could, and it showed.”
Lisbon’s defense limited the Eagles to a mere eight kills in the match led by three from Uppena while Gatts and Paulsen added two more each with Franzen setting eight assists.
Gatts tallied the lone block for the visitors with Franzen and Paulsen coming through with three digs each.