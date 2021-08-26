WYOMING
On paper, the losses appear to be significant for the Midland volleyball program.
But don’t tell that to new Eagle coach Gennifer Schroeder.
Not only do the Eagles no longer have the services of graduated seniors in Ari Hacke, Ella Rupp, Alyssa Streets, Madisyn Kreel, Hope Saroka and Maisie Paulsen, who each in their own way gave so much to the Midland program over the past four years, but coach Kerrigan Riley has also moved on.
One would think it could quite possibly be a rebuilding year in Wyoming?
Schroeder, however, has other plans.
“I know the past few years we have struggled to make it to the top half of our side (East division) of the conference,” Schroeder said. “But there’s a lot of potential for this group to start to shift towards progressing up the conference ladder.”
Schroeder will do that progressing with returning letter winners Allison Paulsen, Bailie Uppena, Gracie Franzen, Gracie Harrington, Jaden Gatts and Isabelle Ricketts, who helped the Eagle program through a 4-26 journey last fall that included a 1-5 mark against Tri-Rivers Conference East division foes, good enough to place in a tie with Cedar Valley Christian and Calamus-Wheatland for fifth in the division.
“This group of letter winners has a desire within them that’s hard to match,” Schroeder said. “Not only are they incredibly hard-working, but they are focused on their team’s success. During pre-season open gyms and scrimmages, they spent time during matches helping their younger teammates and focusing on making the team better. Paulsen and Harrington are great all-around players who have immense volleyball knowledge and are always willing to get better. Franzen is another of those players that is fantastic to coach because here motivating attitude is nearly unmatched. This has shown in her abilities to take on a leadership position and willing to teach the underclassmen. Franzen will also be utilized in the setting and serve receive positions. Bailie has incredible power behind the service line and as a hitter. It’s in those two positions that she’ll be used the most.”
Paulsen is the team’s top returning hitter drilling 120 kills and had 182 digs on defense last fall for the Midland team while Harrington added 35 more kills and 127 digs. Paulsen is also the team’s top returning server drilling volleyballs across the net at a 94-percent clip with 32 aces, a team-best number in 2020.
“Big contributors on offense should be Harrington, Paulsen and Jaden Gatts from the service line,” Schroeder said. “They are accurate and powerful which will help our offense.
“Paulsen, Gatts and Anna Bartels will be our hitters. They are smart and quick with the ball and can find the open seam where there is little coverage. We’ll be rotating through setters since we have a few solid choices in Franzen, Gatts and Elizabeth Soper (who was injured last season).”
Paulsen is also the team’s top returner in blocks, and again looks to keep the Eagle defense strong this fall.
“We have quite a few solid defensive players,” Schroeder said. “Emma Tracy, Harrington, Jayde Martin are all strong in the serve receive/passing department. We also have a few strong blockers in Paulsen, Bartels, Uppena and Isabelle Ricketts who will all contribute in the front row. We’re focusing on defense since we have tough competition on our side of the conference.”
The league race won’t get any easier in 2021, as Lisbon returns from their East division title in 2020.
“I think that Bellevue-Marquette and Lisbon are going to be tough to contend with, but we’ll see them multiple times this season so that gives us more opportunities to compete and get better,” Schroeder said. “On the west side, Springville is always a tough battle, but I’m excited to see our girls compete with them.”
No matter how things play out this fall, Schroeder wants to make sure her girls have fun while building a mostly inexperienced group into competitive volleyball players.
“At the beginning of the season I had the girls set goals for themselves and the biggest commonality for the team was to ‘get better’,” Schroeder said. “This follows suit with my goals as well. The biggest one I always have is that I want the athletes to have fun, learn something and make progress for a better future.
“This holds true this season as well. I think that there’s always an opportunity to get better no matter what level you play at and no matter what the won-loss record. I think the program is due for some success, and with the amount of work these athletes have put in during the off-season, they have success on the horizon.”
That’s why they don’t play games on paper, and with Schroeder at the helm, 2021 could be another step in the Midland volleyball program returning to prominence.
2021 Midland volleyball schedule: Aug. 24 at Anamosa 5 p.m.; Sept. 2 at East Buchanan 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 4 Midland Invitational 8:30 a.m.; Sept. 9 vs. Edgewood-Colesburg 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 11 at Wilton Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 16 vs. Easton Valley 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 18 at Lisbon Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 21 vs. Cedar Valley Christian 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 23 vs. Clinton Prince of Peace 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 25 at North Cedar Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 28 at Lisbon 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 30 vs. Bellevue-Marquette 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 7 at Calamus-Wheatland 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 9 at Tipton Invitational 8:30 a.m.; Oct. 11 Midland JV Invitational 4:30 p.m.; Oct. 14 at Tri-Rivers Conference tournament 4 p.m.; Oct. 16 at Tri-Rivers Conference tournament 10 a.m.