WYOMING
There’s a reason why fans are excited about the 2022 Midland volleyball campaign.
Let me count the ways.
Jaden Gatts, Gracie Franzen, Isabelle Ricketts, Gracie Harrington, Anna Bartels, Jayde Martin and Lexi Zaruba.
How’s that for starters?
Third-year Eagle volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder, who will miss the first few weeks of the 2022 campaign after giving birth to a baby boy earlier this month, not only returns the seven aforementioned letter-winners back to the roster this fall, but she also has an impressive 30 athletes out the for program making the present, and future, much brighter.
“The biggest strength of this team will be their competitiveness and their willingness to get better,” said Schroeder, who does lose some talent in graduated seniors Allison Paulsen, Bailie Uppena and Elizabeth Soper from a team that posted a 4-31 overall record last fall and 1-5 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference East division play.
“We have a lot of returners which helps the younger girls get better. I’m really excited to see how the younger girls develop under the leadership of the upperclassmen.”
While the sheer numbers on the Midland team have increased, other than the seven letter winners, the experience has dropped off as most of the newcomers are freshman who will have to navigate their way through the rigors of the varsity game.
“Our biggest area of concern is definitely the youth aspect of our team, even though it brings a great foundation for the next few years,” Schroeder said. “We have a lot of freshmen, so making sure they’re motivated and continuing to want to compete even with limited dates as other schools have small numbers.
“Finding a setter is, and has been, a tough area to fill the past few years, which will need to be an area of development for the younger athletes.”
Franzen was one of the main setters on the team a year ago coming through with 198 assists while the offense returns hitters in Bartels (65 kills), Gatts (48), Ricketts (32) and Harrington (20).
Gatts, a phenomenal leaper, is back as the team’s top defender with 34 blocks a year ago while Harrington was one of the team’s top back row players coming up with 114 digs defensively, tops on the 2021 team. Bartels, another gifted athlete, added 28 blocks on the defensive end.
Midland does lose the services of their top server from last season in Paulsen, but Harrington, Franzen, Bartels, Gatts and Ricketts will look to pick up the pace after solid campaigns in 2021.
“Our goals are to continue to make progress and lay the groundwork for the younger athletes to be successful in the future,” Schroeder said. “That’s the best thing about having a young team with so many letter winners returning, they get to see what it takes to be successful and the hard-work and willingness to get better.”
The Tri-Rivers Conference East division race got a little tougher this fall when North Cedar departed the River Valley and joined the league.
“This is the first year North Cedar will be in our conference which brings new rotations for our cross-conference schedule,” Schroeder said. “We will open against Springville, whose strength is a quick offense and strong front row.
“Our strongest opponent on our East side of the conference will definitely be North Cedar. Last year we were able to compete with Easton Valley and Prince of Peace, and were so close in being successful. Being so close so many times, against Easton Valley especially, is something the girls want to capitalize on this year.”
2022 Midland volleyball schedule: Aug. 23 at Vinton-Shellsburg 5:00 p.m.; Sept. 1 vs. Springville 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 3 – Midland Invitational 8:30 a.m.; Sept. 8 vs. Edgewood-Colesburg 6:15 p.m.; Sept. 15 vs. Clinton Prince of Peace 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 17 at Lisbon Invitational 9:00 a.m.; Sept. 20 at North Cedar 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 22 vs. Lisbon 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 24 at North Cedar Invitational 9:00 a.m.; Sept. 27 at Calamus-Wheatland 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 29 vs. Easton Valley 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 4 vs. Northeast 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 6 at Bellevue-Marquette 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 10 -Midland JV Invitational 4:30 p.m.; Oct. 13 – Tri Rivers Conference tournament 4:00 p.m.; Oct. 15 – Tri Rivers Conference tournament 10:00 a.m.