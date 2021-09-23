LISBON
As one of the smallest schools competing at a challenging tournament in Lisbon Saturday, Sept. 18, the Midland volleyball team made another positive impression against some powerful programs even while going 0-6 at the day-long event.
“The Lisbon tournament provided a lot of good opportunities to play against some really good volleyball teams,” said Eagle volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder, as her team opened the invitational with a solid performance against an Anamosa team the Eagles were very familiar with.
“We were able to start our day off playing some of our best volleyball against Anamosa. I know the girls really wanted to take them on again after facing them to start the season.”
After dropping a 16-21 decision in the first set, Midland (2-20, 0-1) rallied to win the second taking a 21-18 final before being edged 11-15 in the third and deciding set.
Allison Paulsen had a big match against the Raiders leading the Eagle offense with four of the team’s 11 total kills while Bailie Uppena added three more with Anna Bartels chipping in with two.
Gracie Franzen set seven assists while Gracie Harrington added two more for the Midland offense while Paulsen’s four digs paced Eagle defenders.
Midland was solid at the service line as well against Anamosa connecting at a 92-percent clip with Jaden Gatts ripping three aces while Harrington added two more.
The Eagles were handed a rough 2-21, 9-21 setback against West Branch in the second match of the tournament before dropping a 5-21, 3-21 loss against the host and class 1A fourth-ranked Lions.
“West Branch, Lisbon and North Fayette Valley were really tough teams we saw in the middle of a four-match stretch,” Schroeder said. “We travel to Lisbon on the 28th and by playing them in this tournament, we were able to get a sneak peak of what we’ll see at the end of the month and what we’ll need to work on.”
Midland’s fourth match of the day saw an 8-21, 7-21 loss against North Fayette Valley before the Eagles pushed Iowa Valley to three sets before coming out on the short end of a 17-21, 21-18, 6-15 final.
“We were able to stay competitive with Iowa Valley and Calamus-Wheatland, which was really good because we were able to have some key plays at the net,” Schroeder said. “Jaden Gatts had three solo blocks in a row which really swayed the momentum our way during the Cal-Wheat match, which was the last of the long tournament day.”
The Eagles were handed a 20-22, 15-21 setback to close the tournament against the Warriors as Gatts, Bartels, Paulsen and Harrington all powered the Midland offense with two kills each while Franzen set seven assists.
Midland started their week with their Tri-Rivers Conference East division opener against visiting Easton Valley Thursday, Sept. 16, dropping an 8-25, 14-25, 9-25 decision at the hands of the River Hawks.
“We went into this match really confident after having worked on different rotations and really continued to focus on the basics to stay successful behind the service line and the passing game,” Schroeder said. “We were able to work through a few good rallies and hitters from Easton Valley, but we were never really able to push through and sustain an offensive rally for ourselves.
“During the second set we were able to mount a short offensive rally, but Easton Valley was able to move the ball around and find our open spots.”
Isabelle Ricketts led the way for the hosts slamming down four kills at the River Hawk defense while Uppena added three more with Franzen and Harrington each setting four assists.
Jayde Martin was busy in the back row leading the Eagles with seven digs.