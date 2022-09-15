Playing right with a talented Edgewood-Colesburg team early on Thursday, Sept. 8, Midland assistant volleyball coach Kelly Sprague watched as her team played point-for-point through an intense first set.
Then, things just completely began to unravel for the Eagle team.
“We started off strong and then fell apart,” said Sprague, as her team dropped a 20-25, 11-25, 4-25 decision against the host Vikings.
“Our serving was great, but we just couldn’t get our attacks to fall. We need to work on coverage of outside hitters and covering blocks as well.”
Midland (1-9) was led by Jaden Gatts’ nine kills offensively, most coming in the opening set while Anna Bartels, Gracie Franzen, Alexis Zaruba and Isabelle Ricketts all added one kill each to the Eagle offense.
Franzen set six of the team’s eight total assists while Gracie Harrington was busy in the back row coming up with eight digs. Franzen added five more while Emmi Huston and Jayde Martin added three digs each.
Midland serving was solid connecting at an 84-percent clip as Martin and Zaruba tallied aces while Franzen was a team-best 10-for-10 from the line.
“Since I returned to practice this week, it was really nice to see the girls working hard,” said Midland head coach Gennifer Schroeder, who expects to join the team on the sidelines this week after giving birth to a baby boy last month.
“There are a few things that need to be tweaked as we continue to progress through the season. As we enter homecoming week, we’ll face Prince of Peace at home on Thursday (Sept. 15) and head to the Lisbon tournament on Saturday (Sept. 17). I’m excited to get back on the sidelines and see where the girls will take us the rest of the season.”