CLARENCE
There can be a lot of different ways to view progress when it comes to rebuilding high school volleyball programs, like the one currently being constructed in Wyoming right now.
You can’t just judge the progress of a program by mere wins alone, and Midland volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder was well aware of that fact as her team took part in the annual North Cedar Invitational Saturday, Sept. 25, in Clarence.
“This tournament was really great because over the summer we participated in a league with North Cedar (who will be joining the Tri-Rivers Conference next year), Tipton and Durant,” Schroeder said. “We have now played all three of those teams during the season and we’ve definitely shown progress since the summer.”
Midland (2-26, 0-3) opened the tournament however with the toughest test possible, facing class 1A second-ranked Springville who handed the Eagles a rough 2-21, 7-21 defeat.
“We all knew that they’re such a great team on every side of the ball and that it would be incredibly tough to stay competitive with them,” Schroeder said. “As for the remainder of the games at the tournament against Tipton, and Ed-Co in pool play and Durant, who we saw in bracket play, we had runs where we stayed competitive and gave those tough teams a run for their money.”
The Eagle offense was limited to three kills in the tournament-opening match against the powerful Orioles, all coming from Allison Paulsen while Gracie Franzen set three assists as Midland served the volleyball just four times in the match.
The Eagles followed that up with a 10-21, 11-21 loss against Tipton in the second match of pool play as Franzen’s three assists and two kills led the Midland offense. Jaden Gatts recorded the team’s lone blocked shot while Alexis Zaruba came up with two digs in the back row.
Gracie Harrington tallied two of the team’s four total service aces against the Tigers.
The tough tests continued against Edgewood-Colesburg who handed the Eagles a tough 7-21, 9-21 defeat with Emma Tracy leading the Midland defense coming through with seven digs.
As the tournament moved to bracket play, the Eagle girls were eliminated after dropping an 11-25, 4-25 decision against Durant.
Gatts drilled a pair of kills for the offense while Franzen, Bailie Uppena and Paulsen all chipped in with kills as well while Paulsen paced the defense with three digs.
Midland’s busy week opened with a home contest against Cedar Valley Christian Tuesday, Sept. 21, and after a thrilling start to the match the hosts would eventually come up on the short end of a 23-25, 19-25, 11-25 score.
“We were able to remain competitive in the first two sets, but our communication really broke down in the third set,” Schroeder said. “This is something that we’ve really been working on improving over the past few weeks and although it’s gotten a lot better, it still needs improvement so we can continue to get better.
“Cedar Valley Christian had a few really good servers and hitters which when we were able to get a hand on the ball, we were able to control the pace.”
Paulsen powered the Eagle offense coming through with six kills while Anna Bartels and Franzen chipped in with four more each. Franzen also set 10 assists while Gatts was a huge defensive presence swatting back four Huskie shots.
Midland continued their run of Tri-Rivers Conference matches hosting Clinton Prince of Peace Thursday, Sept. 23, and were handed a 14-25, 12-25, 16-25 defeat at the hands of the Irish.
“We knew going into that match that we would have to be really good defensively since they do have some really great hitters,” Schroeder said. “We have some holes defensively that we’ve been trying to get figured out and I think we’re getting closer as we continue on through the season.”
Bartels and Uppena led the hosts slamming down five kills each while Franzen set 16 assists. Paulsen added four more kills for the offense on just nine attacks while Gatts and Bartels each recorded a solo block defensively.
Midland serving was solid drilling volleyballs over the net at a 90-percent clip with Isabelle Ricketts tallying the team’s lone ace in the match.