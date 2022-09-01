VINTON
As the smallest school (by far) competing at a four-team, round-robin tournament in Vinton Tuesday, Aug. 23, the season couldn’t have gotten off to a more challenging start for the Midland volleyball team.
But that didn’t stop the Eagles from trying, as the team, playing without their head coach Gennifer Schroeder on the sideline who recently gave birth to a baby boy, played Anamosa, Benton Community and Vinton-Shellsburg.
“We need to work more on serve receive as that is where we struggled the most,” said Midland assistant coach Kelly Sprauge, as the Eagles went 0-3 on the evening but did show flashes of positive play during the course of the tournament.
“Otherwise, not too bad for the first games. Serving struggled at first but got better. We just need to talk more with each other.”
Midland (0-3) opened against a familiar foe in fellow Jones County program Anamosa, and dropped a 13-25, 8-25 final against the Raiders.
The Eagles managed five kills in the match with four coming from Isabelle Ricketts and Jaden Gatts who hammered down two each. Olivia Paulsen set three assists while Gracie Franzen added two more.
Midland struggled serving the volleyball in the opener as well connecting at a 59-percent clip with Franzen recording the team’s lone ace.
The Eagles’ second match saw the team handed a 12-25, 10-25 loss against class 3A 15th-ranked Benton Community.
The offense was able to pick up the pace coming through with eight total kills as Ricketts led the way with three while Gatts added two more. Anna Bartels, Franzen and Gracie Harrington all chipped in with one kill each for the offensive effort.
Midland’s serving also improved as the team connected at a 78-percent clip with Bartels, Alexis Zaruba and Ricketts all delivering aces.
The final match of the tournament against host Vinton-Shellsburg had the Eagles on the short end of a tough 6-25, 13-25 score as Gatts, Bartels, Sophia Raubs and Ricketts tallied the team’s lone kills in the match.
Franzen came through with four digs in the Midland back row while Emmi Huston and Jayde Martin added three and two more each, respectively.
Huston and Martin each ripped aces at the Vikings as the team connected at a 74-percent clip from the service line.
