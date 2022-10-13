BELLEVUE
Playing in front of a big crowd on Senior Night at Bellevue-Marquette Thursday, Oct. 6, the Midland volleyball team hoped to continue their improved play against the host Mohawks.
They would do exactly that pushing the match to four sets for just the second time this season, and just about to a fifth.
“It’s always tough going to Marquette, and with it being the final game of regular season play, it made it that much tougher of an environment to play in,” said Eagle volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder, as her team once again showed flashes of very solid volleyball before coming out on the short end of a 15-25, 26-24, 13-25, 21-25 final.
“In the first set we started off strong then fell back towards the end. During the second set we were able to start and stay strong throughout, and then made a push towards the end of the set and ended up taking it after a strong serving run by Emmi Huston. Jaden Gatts stepped up into the setter’s position and was still able to be a presence on the right side against their outside hitters.”
The high-flying Gatts, blessed with amazing leaping ability, recorded five assists but was still an anchor of the Midland offense through her hitting as well coming up with a team-best 10 kills on 32 attacks of the net.
“In the final two sets we had a tough time focusing on the aspects of the game that we could control,” Schroeder said. “And we had to do it in a really tough playing atmosphere.”
Midland (1-28, 0-6) managed 34 kills in the four-set match as Jayde Martin hammered down six more for the Eagle offense while Anna Bartels, another Midland high-flyer, came through with five kills. Sophia Raubs tallied four kills with Isabelle Ricketts chipping in with three.
Gracie Franzen helped as a pulse of the Midland offense setting 15 assists while adding two kills of her own.
Midland’s defense also had its moments, as Bartels swatted back a team-high three shots back to the Mohawks’ side of the net while Franzen added two more blocks.
Gracie Harrington did a fantastic job in the back row digging up Bellevue-Marquette shots all over the floor finishing with a team-high 22 digs while Huston added 15 more and Martin 12 as the team had 75 of them in the match.
The Eagles connected at an 89-percent clip at the service line led by Huston who was a perfect 15-of-15 with two of the team’s four total aces. Harrington came through with the other two while going 14-of-15 at the line.
The week started with Midland stepping out of Tri-Rivers Conference play hosting Northeast Tuesday, Oct. 4, where the Eagles dropped a tough 9-25, 11-25, 23-25 decision in Wyoming.
“We saw Northeast three times this past week between all levels of play and on Tuesday we just couldn’t get any offense going,” Schroeder said. “Goose Lake ran a bit quicker offense than we’re used top seeing, but our back row of Jayde Martin, Emmi Huston and Gracie Harrington were able to make a lot of really good digs. Emmi had her 100th of the season in the match.”
The hosts struggled to find offense all night however, as the Eagles tallied just 11 kills in the match overall led by three from Gatts and Raubs. Martin and Ricketts tallied the other two kills each while Franzen set six assists with Gatts and Olivia Paulsen coming through with two more each.
Midland did block eight Rebel shots led by three from Bartels while Gatts had two more. Martin, Franzen and Ricketts all added one block each to the Eagle defensive effort.
Harrington’s 12 digs led the team with Huston and Martin coming through with seven more each.
Huston also once again led the Midland serving corps going a perfect 12-of-12 as the team connected at an 87-percent clip overall. Bartels and Harrington scored all four of the team’s aces drilling two of them each.
“When we were able to get behind the service line, Gracie Harrington, Gracie Franzen and Anna Bartels were successful,” said Schroeder, as her team was 39-of-45 overall at the line.
“We just weren’t able to get there enough.”