WYOMING
Dropping a three-set heartbreaker against Lone Tree earlier in the day at the Midland volleyball team’s own invitational Saturday, Sept. 4, in Wyoming, the Eagles got another crack at the Lions in the finale, and this time were able to flip the script picking up their first victory of the 2021 campaign.
“Hosting our home tournament was a lot of fun with a lot of great teams in attendance,” said Midland volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder, as her team closed the event with a thrilling 21-15, 18-21, 15-11 victory in the second match of the day against Lone Tree.
“We had a second chance against Lone Tree after a team withdrew due to injuries and we were able to record our first win this season.”
Midland (1-8) rode the hot hitting of Isabelle Ricketts, Allison Paulsen, Jaden Gatts and Bailie Uppena to the victory as the foursome combined for 21 kills at the offensive net led by six each from Paulsen and Ricketts who were both incredibly efficient.
Gatts added five kills on just nine attacks while Uppena chipped in with four more on just six attempts at the net.
Gracie Franzen dished out eight assists to set the tone for the Eagle offense while Elizabeth Soper added four more.
Paulsen and Gracie Harrington led the defense coming through with five digs each while Anna Bartels tallied the team’s lone blocked shot in the match.
Midland opened their day with a 14-21, 15-21 setback against Central City before being handed a 7-21, 8-21 defeat at the hands of a talented North Cedar team.
“From the beginning of the day, we were able to compete with Central City, Lone Tree and Central Elkader,” Schroeder said. “Cascade and North Cedar are both really talented teams who we just couldn’t start an offensive rally against.
“Overall, our biggest obstacle were our errors behind the service line and hitting errors. This week we really need to focus on limiting those errors and working on reducing errors overall.”
The Eagles got back into the winning ways taking the first set of their first match against Lone Tree, a 21-15 triumph before the Lions rallied to take the match winning the final two sets 21-12, 15-10.
Cascade claimed a 21-7, 21-5 victory over Midland before the hosts battled for two intense sets with Central Elkader before coming up just short in 21-17, 21-18 scores.
“I was really impressed with Gracie Franzen and the way she stepped up to the setting position,” said Schroeder, as Franzen dished out a total of 29 assists in the six matches at the tournament.
“She’s really taken it in stride and has become a leader on the court. Isabelle and Anna have started to become aggressive at the net too by trying to capitalize on every free ball given by other teams.”
Midland played a Tri Rivers cross-conference contest at East Buchanan Thursday, Sept. 2, and showed gradual improvement in a 7-25, 15-25, 17-25 defeat.
“The jitters really set in during the first set,” Schroeder said. “But as the night wore on, the girls really were able to work through it and really compete.
“We took what we struggled with against Anamosa and Vinton-Shellsburg (Midland’s first two matches of the season) and applied it to this match. We were able to work through our rotation and hone in on who would be most beneficial in certain areas. During the first set we really struggled to set up the offense in serve receive. Throughout the night though, there were opportunities to score, but we just couldn’t quite capitalize enough.”
Ricketts and Bartels tallied the lone two kills in the match for the Eagle team while Paulsen tallied five digs in the back row defensively. Gatts added the team’s lone block defensively as well.
Midland struggled to serve the volleyball as well connecting at a 66-percent clip though Uppena was able to deliver two of the team’s three total aces in the match.