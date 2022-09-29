CLARENCE
Hitting the road to take on one of the more surprising teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference in first-year newcomer North Cedar Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Midland volleyball team may have gotten off to a slow start against the talented Knights, but did improve each and every set in what ended as a 9-25, 14-25, 16-25 defeat.
Midland (1-24, 0-3) did manage 18 kills in the three-set match led by six from Jaden Gatts and four more from Alexis Zaruba while Gracie Franzen and Sophia Raubs chipped in with two kills each.
Franzen set 12 assists with Isabelle Ricketts coming through with three more.
Anna Bartels paced the Eagle defense swatting back two North Cedar kill attempts while Emmi Huston, Jayde Martin and Franzen all worked the back row picking up five digs each.
Midland serving was solid against the Knights as Franzen was a perfect 9-of-9 with two going for aces while Gracie Harrington was also perfect at the stripe connecting on all seven of her attempts. Zaruba added two more service aces for the serving corps.
The tests didn’t get any easier two night later either, as the Eagles hosted class 2A sixth-ranked Lisbon and were handed a 7-25, 8-25, 9-25 loss Thursday, Sept. 22.
“We knew North Cedar and Lisbon would be tough teams to contend with this year,” said Midland volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder. “After falling to both of them we had a realization that what we are currently doing as a team wasn’t working in terms of lineups and chemistry. We couldn’t get a rhythm going on offense.”
Midland’s offense tallied just nine kills against the powerful Lions led by three each from Gatts and Bartels with Olivia Paulsen setting four assists.
Bartels tallied the lone block in the game while Harrington’s five digs paced the defense.
Serving struggles also hurt the hosts as the Eagles connected at just a 73-percent clip with Taelynn Gravel and Bartels tallying the lone aces.
Midland made their way to the annual North Cedar Invitational Saturday, Sept. 24, and against a collection of programs that included some of the state’s top teams, went 0-6 overall during the marathon event.
“For the North Cedar tournament, we toyed around with the lineup most of the day to see what we could change to become more competitive and cohesive as a team,” Schroeder said. “During our game against Ed-Co, I think we found the line-up that will work for the long run.
“We were competitive, moving well on defense and were communicating with each other. Compared to the season-opener against Ed-Co, we played much better as a team and I’m excited to see where this next week takes us.”
Midland gave the Vikings a battle before dropping an 11-21, 19-21 decision as Franzen and A.J. Soper paced an 11-kill offense with three kills each. Franzen and Harrington set three assists each while Gatts and Ricketts led the defense coming through with one blocked shot each. Huston also played a major role on the defensive end of the floor coming up with a team-best nine digs while Gravel added five more.
The Eagles played Iowa City Regina and were handed a 6-21, 12-21 defeat as Bartels hammered down three of the team’s five total kills while Paulsen and Harrington delivered aces in the serving corps.
Midland dropped a tough 10-21, 7-21 final against Durant as Gatts came through with a big match offensively hammering down six of the Eagles’ 10 total kills while Franzen set nine assists.
The Eagles closed the tournament with losses against Tipton (7-21, 5-21), class 1A top-ranked Springville (3-21, 5-21) and North Cedar (7-21, 8-21).
Gatts and Raubs came through with two kills each against the Knights while Huston and Gravel helped the defense with four digs each.