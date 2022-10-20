CLARENCE
Already pretty familiar with their class 1A regional first-round opponent, Midland volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder hoped to set an immediate tone against powerful and 10th-ranked North Cedar on the Knights’ own home floor in Clarence Monday, Oct. 17.
And for a short while, that’s exactly what the scrappy Eagles were able to do.
“We knew North Cedar was going to be tough to compete with, but during the first set we were really able to stick with them during the first few points,” said Schroeder, as her team would eventually succumb to a season-ending 12-25, 10-25, 10-25 setback.
“I was happy with how everyone was really relaxed at the start of game play. After a strong rally from North Cedar’s hitters in the middle of the first set, we really lost energy for the remainder of the match.”
Schroeder then began to try and mix things up looking for spark.
“I knew something had top change, so we changed the line-up around for sets two and three to see if we could get some offense going. But North Cedar has a tough front row to hit against and we really couldn’t find a way around the block.
“The highlight of the night was our serving was almost 90-percent, which has stayed consistent through the last part of the season.”
Midland totaled 17 kills in the match led by six from Jaden Gatts on 22 attacks while Anna Bartels added five more on 15 attacks. Sophia Raubs chipped in with three kills while Gracie Franzen, Alexis Zaruba and Isabelle Ricketts all added one each to the effort.
Franzen set 10 assists.
Gatts tallied the lone Eagle block on the night for the Eagle defense while Gracie Harrington was spectacular in the back row hustling her way to a team-best 14 digs. Jayde Martin added eight more.
Bartels tallied Midland’s lone ace in the service game as the team connected at an 88-percent clip led by an 8-of-8 night from Emmi Huston. Harrington was 5-of-5 for the visitors.
Midland closes the 2022 campaign with a 1-31 overall record.
Opening the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament with just about the toughest draw they could possibly get Thursday, Oct. 13, the Midland volleyball did the best they could stepping up to the challenge against host and class 2A sixth-ranked Lisbon.
“Lisbon is tough to compete with, and they’re especially tough to compete with at home,” said Schroeder, as her team was handed a tough 5-21, 7-21 setback against the eventual Tri-Rivers Conference tournament champions.
“We faced them at the beginning of the season in Wyoming and our serve percentage was less than 70-percent. We knew going into this one that we had to have consistent serves and to stay aggressive at the net. When we were able to serve, we were over 92-percent, but Lisbon found every hole in our defense and capitalized on it. Since they were so dominant, it was tough to get a good rhythm going offensively.”
Midland struggled to get anything past the high-flying Lion defenders tallying a mere four kills in the match led by two from Gatts on 11 attacks while Martin and Raubs added one kill each.
Gatts and Bartels came through with two blocks each for the Eagle defense while Harrington did the best she could in the Midland back row coming up with four digs to lead the visitors while Martin and Franzen added three more each. Huston and Gatts chipped in with two digs each.
The Eagles were 12-of-13 serving in the match led by a 4-for-4 performance from Huston.
Midland need a win over Clinton Prince of Peace in their consolation match to advance in the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament, but were handed a 19-21, 11-21 defeat at the hands of the Irish.
“We started off strong against Prince of Peace and continued that throughout the first set,” Schroeder said. “As a team, it was great to see everyone fighting for every point. We really had a good run in the middle of the set after being down by quite a few points thanks to a solid serving run by Emmi Huston, who was 100-percent on the night.”
Bartels helped get the offense going in the opening set and finished with a team-high three kills in the match while Harrington kept rallies alive coming through with seven digs in the back row. Huston was a perfect 9-of-9 serving as it seemed the Eagles had created a little momentum.
“During the second set, it was like the energy we had from the first set simply left the building,” Schroeder said. “Prince of Peace was really able to take advantage of any miscue we had. They were able to find the empty space and used the open spots in our coverage.”
Gatts, Martin, Franzen, Raubs and Zaruba came through with kills for the Midland offense in the match against the Irish while Gatts had four assists with Franzen tallying two more.
Huston also worked the back row well coming up with six digs while Franzen added five more.
Eagle serving was also solid connecting at a 94-percent clip as Gatts (6-of-6) and Harrington (4-of-4) each ripped aces while Franzen was also 6-of-6 at the line.