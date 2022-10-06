WYOMING
The start wasn’t exactly what Midland volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder had hoped for as her team hosted Easton Valley Thursday, Sept. 29, but there was something there in amongst the game-one loss she hadn’t seen in quite some time.
A spark, and that spark began to grow as the match wore on, too, and all of a sudden Eagle fans were in for a treat against the visiting River Hawks.
“Easton Valley was a much better contest for us overall,” said Schroeder, as her team did succumb to a 15-25, 18-25, 25-21, 19-25 defeat, but throughout the match she witnessed improved play from her squad that helped the hosts push the match to four sets, something the Midland team hadn’t done all fall long.
“We switched around the lineup yet again and found some great chemistry to work with and it was a hard-fought battle with Easton Valley all night. We went four sets and played some of the best volleyball I’ve seen this season.”
Midland (1-26, 0-5) dropped the first set as the new combination of players began to get more and more comfortable together on the court, and when the second set started it looked like a completely different Eagle team racing to a 17-11 lead that forced Easton Valley head coach Denise Larson to call timeout in an attempt to slow down the high flying Midland team.
Unfortunately for Eagle fans, it worked, as the River Hawks went on a huge run of their own to close the set on a 14-1 spurt to claim the second set triumph.
But the Midland girls were just getting started.
The hosts came out in the third set, and needing a win to keep the match going, did exactly that as kills from Anna Bartels, Jaden Gatts and Jayde Martin powered the offense.
“Gracie Harrington and Emmi Huston were instrumental behind the service line, too, and really helped get the offense going,” Schroeder said. “We were also able to get our hands on the ball both in hits and blocks. Jaden and Anna were able to contribute at the net in both aspects.”
The Eagles hoped to continue the momentum in the fourth set as well but fought to a six-point setback ending the match, though giving the team some much-needed positive momentum going forward.
“Overall, we still have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time left in the season,” Schroeder said. “My hopes for the remaining few weeks are to stay as competitive as possible and to make a late run into the post-season.”
Bartels led the way for the hosts hammering down eight of Midland’s total of 23 team kills while Gatts added six more and Martin four. Sophia Raubs and Isabelle Ricketts came through with two kills each for the Eagles while Harrington added one.
Gracie Franzen set 13 assists for the Midland offense while the defense also had a hand in the team’s success coming through with 11 total blocks led by four from Gatts and Ricketts. Harrington led all Eagle back row players with 19 digs while Huston, just a freshman, patrolled the back row like a grizzled veteran finding her way to 17 more.
Huston (21-of-22) and Harrington (15-of-15) combined to go 36-of-37 at the service line as the team connected at a 90-percent clip against Easton Valley. Harrington and Ricketts added two aces each to lead the hosts.
“It always tough as a coach to see your athletes not having the season they want,” Schroeder said. “But we still have a lot of potential and once we start working together as a team again, I hope that success will follow.”
The week started with a tough 11-25, 9-25, 12-25 loss at Calamus-Wheatland Tuesday, Sept. 27.
“It’s always tough competing against Cal-Wheat, and Tuesday wasn’t any different,” Schroeder said. “It was almost like we weren’t in sync all night. We’ve had girls step up this week and play positions they don’t normally play which has helped develop overall team skills, but all-in-all, we need to get back to fundamental volleyball with good passes and serves which lead to competitive offense. Once we get that under control, we’ll be able to capitalize offensively.”
Midland managed a mere 10 total kills in the three-setter with Gatts leading the way drilling three onto the Warriors’ side of the net. Bartels, Martin and Franzen all added two kills each with Franzen setting five assists.
Bartels and Gatts recorded the two lone blocks in the match for the visitors while Huston topped the team with nine digs with Martin, Franzen and Harrington all coming through with four more.
The Eagles did serve at an extremely high percentage, they just weren’t able to do it often enough in the match with the aggressive style Calamus-Wheatland was playing as Midland drilled serves at a 97-percent clip with Harrington going a perfect 7-for-7 with both of the team’s aces. Raubs was 8-of-8 at the line as well.