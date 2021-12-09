WYOMING
Knowing his team was more than capable of opening the 2021-22 campaign with a win hosting Maquoketa in a triangular Tuesday, Nov. 30, Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston was rewarded for that unwavering faith.
“The first dual of the season against Maquoketa came down to the last match,” said Huston, as Miller cruised to an impressive 2:23 fall over Ben Thines to clinch the Eagles’ 36-33 dual meet triumph over the Cardinals.
“With the meet on the line and us trailing 33-30, I was pretty confident sending Miller to the mat. Our experienced guys really came through for us all winning by fall.”
While Miller, ranked fifth in class 1A at 195-pounds, ended the match with a win and a pin, Kyzer Seibert started it for the Midland team at heavyweight pinning Maquoketa’s Ian Meier in a mere 1:50 to even the score at 6-6 after the Cardinals won the opening bout of the dual.
Trailing 12-6 Shayden Hansen scored a 1:21 pin win for the Eagles over Pryce Schueller to even the score before the Cardinals responded with three straight triumphs taking a 27-12 lead.
Jordan Buford (1:50), Jared Crock (1:51) and class 1A fourth-ranked Caden Ballou (24-seconds) all scored pin wins for the Eagles at 152, 160 and 170, respectively before the late Miller heroics.
Midland followed up the win over the Cardinals with another against Clayton Ridge in the second dual of the evening in Wyoming, cruising to a 66-12 rout.
Only three matches played out on the mat with the hosts going 3-0 as Crock (39-seconds), Miller (12-seconds) and Keegan Rushford (1:50) all came through with pin wins.
Hansen, Buford, Ballou, Seibert, Trenton Rickels, Sawyer House, Logan Bicknese and Brayden Grau were all handed forfeit wins in the dual.
Midland closed the night with a 56-22 setback against a powerful Central DeWitt team as Crock (1:39), Ballou (4:15) and Miller (27-seconds) scored pin triumphs while Hansen added an 8-0 decision for the hosts.
“A lot of our less experienced guys ran into some really tough competition, but all battled well,” Huston said. “Some of our guys literally have just two weeks of experience, but are always willing to step up and battle. They just need to keep winning the small battles and the big ones will come.”
Fresh off a pair of dual meet wins on Tuesday, the Eagles made their way to the annual Tipton Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4, where they crowned three champions while scoring 112 team points against a field of nine quality programs.
“Shayden Hansen, Jared Crock and Cayden Miller all battled all day long and were our champions,” Huston said. “Hansen and Crock both dug deep in their finals matches winning by fall in hard-fought matches.”
Hansen went a perfect 3-0 at the tournament opening with an 8-0 decision over Iowa City Liberty’s Gave Frausto before a pin over North Scott’s Tanner Yates advanced Hansen to the 126-pound finals.
In the championship match Hansen kept the pin theme going coming through with a 4:45 fall against West Branch’s Luke Guseman.
Crock pinned his way to the title at 160 posting falls over Tipton’s Landon Holub (1:27), Tipton’s Zeke Graves (3:32) and in the finals tallied a 5:36 victory over Tipton’s Kaleb Nerem.
Miller was just as dominant cruising to the title at 195, pinning Southeast Polk’s John Whittem (1:36), North Scott’s Chase Crouse (19-secons) and Tipton’s John Havill (2:49).
Rushford added third-place points at 220 going 3-2 on the day picking up pin wins over Southeast Polk’s Jhamel Booker (1:12), Iowa City Liberty’s Eduardo Zapeda (1:34) and in the third-place match over North Scott’s Matt Cunningham (4:39).
Rickels scored fourth-place points for the Midland team at 120 going 1-2 at the event while Sawyer House was fifth at 132 picking up a win in the fifth-place bout over Tipton’s Austin Ellerhoff (51-seconds).
Bicknese, Grau, Buford and Seibert all competed at the tournament for the Midland team as well.
“Some of the new guys may not be getting the wins, but they are winning many small battles,” Huston said. “It will take time to make up 10-plus years of experience to their opponents, but they are putting the work in.”
Iowa City Liberty claimed the Tipton tournament team title scoring 174 points while Midland defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson (67 points), Northeast (62) and North Cedar (45).