You have to hand it to Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston.
Even as his team works their way through numerous injuries and illnesses, the Eagles still seem to find a way to win. Which is what they did, a lot, at the Maquoketa Valley-Farr Jebens Invitational Saturday, Jan. 8, in Delhi.
“Again, we were short-staffed only taking nine wrestlers to this tournament,” said Huston, as his team still managed to score 104 points to place eighth against the talented 11-team field.
“Cayden Miller was our lone champion winning by fall over fourth-ranked Owen Huehnergarth of Dyersville. Cayden is really wrestling well right now. Jared Crock dropped a match in the finals finishing second and Shayden Hansen came away with a third-place finish.”
Miller, ranked second in class 1A at 195-pounds, dominated his bout with Huehnergarth in the finals pinning the Beckman wrestler in a mere 1:53 to win the title.
Miller opened his tournament with a lightning-fast nine-second fall over MFL-Mar Mac’s Collin Henkles before following that with a semi-final 51-second pin rout over Center Point-Urbana’s Cooper Lindaman.
Crock reached the finals at 160 after pinning Center Point-Urbana’s Will Gerhold (52-seconds) and MFL-Mar Mac’s Austin Schless (36-seconds) before being handed a 10-4 setback against Burlington-Notre Dame’s class 2A ninth-ranked Sam West.
Hansen posted a 3-1 record at the tournament in taking third at 126 picking up wins over MFL-Mar Mac’s Jack Vorwald (7-0), Starmont’s Jase Tommasin (1:01) and Camanche’s Hunter Long (4:43).
Trenton Rickels scored fourth at 120 scoring a quarter-final 5:28 pin win over Burlington-Notre Dame’s Aman Ghandi among his three matches while Jordan Buford (170) and Keegan Rushford (heavyweight) both placed seventh in their respective classes.
Logan Bicknese also reached the podium taking eighth at 132 while Sawyer House (138) and Brayden Grau (145) also took to the mat at the tournament for the Midland team.
Beckman claimed the Farr Jebens tournament title scoring 187 points to edge runner-up Burlington-Notre Dame, while the Eagles defeated Western Dubuque (98.5 points), Anamosa (91.5) and Camanche (58).
“It has been really tough with some of our top guys out because the younger wrestlers seem to feed off them, Huston said. “We just need to get everyone healthy for the finish to the season.”
Midland was on the road for a triangular at East Buchanan Thursday, Jan. 6, and opening against the host Buccaneers, the Eagles were handed a 39-25 setback.
“We have been battling injury and sickness pretty bad lately,” Huston said. “We were without fourth-ranked Caden Ballou at 170 and second-ranked Cayden Miller at 195. We knew going in that it was gonna be next to impossible to win either of these duals.”
Crock (9-1), Rushford (5-3) and Hansen posted wins on the mat for the Midland team against East Buchanan while Bicknese and House added forfeit triumphs.
The finale against Starmont would be much more difficult for the Eagles, coming up on the short end of a tough 60-4 final with only Hansen coming through with a 11-1 major decision win at 126.
“Shayden continues to wrestle tough,” Huston said. “We lost a few other matches in this dual with Starmont that we let slip away.”