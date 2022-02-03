LISBON
There have been very few wrestlers who have been able to go a full three periods against Midland senior Cayden Miller so far this season.
Saturday, Jan. 29, competing at the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament in Lisbon didn’t see any more of them as Miller, ranked second in the state in class 1A, would only add to his incredible 2021-22 run, absolutely dominating the 195-pound division which included a 3:40 pin win over Lisbon’s sixth-ranked Jamien Moore in the title tilt.
“We were very short-staffed this past Saturday in Lisbon for the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament,” said Eagle wrestling coach Casey Huston, who was only able to being four wrestlers to compete at the league event, though all four were able to earn spots on the podium.
“We have four guys out with injuries, two more out sick so I took all the kids we had available. Overall, for four kids I felt we wrestled okay. I felt like we lost one match we should have won, but other than that, the guys wrestled up to their capabilities, and Cayden continued his great season.”
Miller (40-0 record), after receiving a quarter-final bye, pinned Starmont’s Jacob Goedken in mere 13-seconds in the semi-finals before adding the fall over Moore to win the 195-pound title.
“Cayden had another great showing and continues to wrestle solid in all positions. Cayden set the single-season pins record and now has 35 of them and counting.”
While Miller scored the lone championship on the day for the Eagle team, teammates Jordan Buford (160-pounds), Logan Bicknese (132) and Keegan Rushford (220) also posted place-winning efforts at the event.
Buford (23-17) was fourth after coming through with a 2-2 record on the day opening with a 2:58 fall over Lisbon’s Junior Krob in the quarter-final round before being handed a 10-4 setback against North Linn’s Jarin Peyton in the semi-finals. Buford battled back to hold off Maquoketa Valley’s Kobe Peter taking a hard-fought 1-0 final to keep his tournament alive before being handed a 9-1 loss against East Buchanan’s Chase Fults in the third-place bout, taking fourth overall in the class.
“Jordan battles hard in every match,” Huston said. “He’s starting to see that hard work paying off with continued improvements on the mat.”
Rushford (23-22), after dropping his first two bouts, scored a 3:00 pin win over Alburnett’s Gage Tallon in his final match of the day to take fifth at 220 while Bicknese (12-26) tallied an 0-2 record at the tournament on his fifth-place journey at 132.
Midland scored 48 points overall at the league event and placed eighth against the nine-team field topping last-place Central City (22 points). Class 1A third-ranked Lisbon claimed the Tri-Rivers Conference team championship scoring 216.5 points to edge past runner-up Alburnett (195). East Buchanan (144), Starmont (124), Maquoketa Valley (98), North Linn (96) and Edgewood-Colesburg (56.5) rounded out the league standings.
The Eagles prepped for their Tri-Rivers tournament making a trip to Dyersville Tuesday, Jan. 25, where Midland opened a triangular with host Beckman and Cascade dropping a 60-18 final against the Blazers.
“We only had five kids in the line-up,” Huston said. “We still have several others out battling injuries and sickness.”
Miller came through with the lone Midland win on the mat rolling to a 1:43 pin rout over Beckman’s fourth-ranked Owen Huehnergarth while teammates Sawyer House and Rushford were handed forfeit triumphs.
The final dual of the night against Cascade saw all five Eagle wrestlers take to the mat, with Miller and Caden Ballou coming through with victories against the Cougars.
Ballou pinned Benjamin Gehl in 2:00 while Miller came through with a 42-second fall over Cade Rausch in a dual Midland was handed a 36-18 setback. House added forfeit points at 138 for the Eagles.