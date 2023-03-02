Just a week after watching his big brother Caden wrestle for a 182-pound class 1A state wrestling championship inside Wells Fargo Arena representing the Midland High School program, Dane Ballou was on the mat in the very same venue Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, taking part at the Iowa AAU Kids state wrestling championships.
And the Midland middle schooler represented his team, his school and his community extremely well placing sixth on the medal stand after an outstanding two-day tournament in the 7th-8th grade 145-pound division in Des Moines.
Ballou rolled to the quarterfinal round with impressive routs over West Branch’s Hunter Christoffel (27-second pin) and Shenandoah Elk’s Lukus Major (54-seconds) in the first and second rounds, respectively.
Ballou had his perfect run ended with a 2:22 pin setback at the hands of Ubassa Wrestling Academy’s Parker Casey in the quarterfinals, but the Eagle wrestler bounced back with wins over Indianola Mat Tribe’s Brady Christensen (8-4) and Krakow Wrestling Club’s Dane Smith (9-1) to advance to the consolation semifinal round where he was handed a 6-0 loss against Team Train’s Tayten Rummel.
In the fifth-place match against Team Valley Wrestling Club’s Charlie Campbell, Ballou was handed a 2:27 pin setback to close his tournament with a 4-3 record during his two-day, seven-match journey.