MAQUOKETA
It’s been what Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston has been preaching since pre-season practices started more than a month ago.
Make gains by winning small battles.
His Eagles did more than that competing at a challenging Zimmerman Invitational in Maquoketa Saturday, Dec. 11, as not only did his team score 114 points and place fifth against the 15-team field, but they also crowned a pair of champions in Jared Crock and Cayden Miller.
“We were short-staffed with only eight wrestlers, but they really battled well,” Huston said. “Cayden was in a six-man round-robin and went 5-0 on the day with five falls. He is really starting to open up his offense on his feet.”
Crock claimed the first title for the Midland team taking the top spot at 160-pounds opening with a quick 1:10 fall over Clinton JV’s Lamont James before adding a 1:57 pin win over Maquoketa’s Spencer Martin in the semi-final round. In the championship match Crock was handed a medical forfeit win as Dubuque Hempstead’s Cole Rettenmaier was unable to wrestle.
Miller, ranked fourth in the state at 195-pounds in class 1A, was completely dominant pinning Iowa City Liberty’s Vinny Lima (1:56), North Scott’s Chase Crouse (20-seconds), Dubuque Hempstead’s Jackson Rheingans (25-seconds), Davenport Central JV’s Alonzo Duarte (33-seconds) and Normal, Ill.’s Cooper Caraway (2:21) on his way to the championship.
Shayden Hansen also had a big day placing third at 126 opening with a 1:36 fall over Camanche’s Beau Long before being handed a 1:45 pin setback against Dubuque Hempstead’s Gable Brooks. Hansen battled back to win his final two bouts however, pinning Clinton JV’s Riley Mercado (1:08) and Dubuque Hempstead’s Hunter McCormick (1:07) to take third-place overall.
Jordan Buford scored fourth-placed points after his effort at 170 going 3-2 on the day that included a tournament-opening pin over North Scott’s Grant Nimke (1:57).
Logan Bicknese was seventh at 132 going 3-1 picking up wins over Clinton JV’s Sam Hoffman (4:44), Dubuque Hempstead’s Landon Reisen and Central DeWitt JV’s Keegan Peterson (1:52).
Keegan Rushford also made his way into the podium taking eighth at 220 picking up wins over Davenport West’s Durotimi Johnson (3:36) to open the tournament while adding a third-round consolation triumph over North Scott’s Hayden DeCook (5:19).
Sawyer House (138) and Brayden Grau (145) also competed at the tournament for the Midland team with each picking up a win.
“Logan had a great day going 3-1 for us and hopefully gained some confidence for the remainder of the season,” Huston said. “Jordan bumped up to 170 weighing in much lighter and really had a good day on the mat going 3-2 and wrestled great.
“Keegan continued to battle for us at 220 and finished the day with two falls. This young group continues to make small gains by winning some of the smaller battles and we are starting to see their hands get raised at the end of their matches.”
Dubuque Hempstead claimed the team title scoring 224 points while the Eagles defeated Clinton JV (106.5 points), Camanche (99.5), Maquoketa (94), Iowa City Liberty (90), Davenport Central JV (81.5), Dubuque Hempstead JV (78), Davenport West (70), Dubuque Wahlert (65.5), Central DeWitt JV (40) and Bellevue (33).