CASCADE
It’s been almost a foregone conclusion with the way Midland senior Cayden Miller has been wrestling this season that another state tournament appearance was going to happen.
Saturday, Feb. 12, taking part at the class 1A district event in Cascade, Miller made that long known fact official with yet another absolutely dominating performance, cruising through the 195-pound bracket.
“Miller is really wrestling within himself, which until this season was really rare for him,” said Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston with a smile. “Cayden started his senior season with one goal and one goal only. Gold.
“He has kept himself in a great spot all season to achieve that goal, too. Cayden will go to Des Moines with that one goal in mind, but will still take them one match at a time.”
Miller (44-0 record), ranked second in the state, opened his tournament with a 1:25 pin win over Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Bietz before coming back and in the championship match against Beckman’s fifth-ranked Owen Huehnergarth, posted a fall in 2:13 to win the title and punch his ticket back to Wells Fargo Arena.
Once in Des Moines, Miller, the No. 2 seed, will take to the mat in first-round action Thursday, Feb. 17, against a familiar foe in Lisbon’s Indy Ferguson (33-18). A win over the Lion wrestler would most likely match Miller up with North Butler-Clarksville’s eighth-ranked Kolben Miller in the quarter-final round Friday, Feb. 18.
The class 1A 195-pound bracket boasts 10 of the state’s top-12 ranked wrestlers, including five in Miller’s side of the bracket while Don Bosco’s top-ranked Carson Tenold (23-2) is in the upper half of the bracket with a possible state championship match-up Saturday, Feb. 19.
The Midland team was hoping for more representation at the state tournament, as Caden Ballou and Keegan Rushford also competed at districts, but both fell just short with Ballou taking third at 170-pounds and Rushford fourth at 220.
Ballou (16-3) appeared to get off to a sensational start in his semi-final bout against MFL-Mar Marc’s Kashton Mathis scoring a quick first period takedown less than 30-seconds into the bout, and entering the third period was holding a 3-1 lead. But after Mathis recorded a reversal early in the final frame, the MFL wrestler finished off the match coming through with a 5:55 pin win.
Ballou needed a win in the third-place bout and some help from Mathis in the 170-pound final. He got one, but not the other.
The Midland junior pinned East Buchanan’s Carter Wilgenbusch in 3:42, but needed Mathis to defeat Wilton’s Kaden Shirk. It didn’t happen, and Ballou’s frustrating campaign came to a close short of his state tournament goal.
Rushford (24-25) was handed a pair of pin setbacks at 220 opening with a 49-second loss against Cascade’s Cade Rausch before having his season come to a close with a 2:30 pin loss against Maquoketa Valley’s Brady Davis.
“Caden and Keegan both battled tough all day,” Huston said. “Ballou has really been fighting a body fatigue issue all season, and as a coach it has been really tough to watch. It’s hard knowing your wrestler is hands down the best in the bracket but circumstances out of his control are holding him back.
“Keegan, just by getting to districts, will come back with a lot of drive the next two seasons.”
The Eagle trio helped Midland score 30 points at the 13-team meet, good enough to place 10th overall defeating Durant (13 points), Clayton Ridge (11), Bellevue (0) and North Cedar (0).