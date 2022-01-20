CASCADE
He’s been one of the most dominating wrestlers in the state of Iowa, regardless of class, at 195-pounds all winter long, and Midland’s Cayden Miller put his phenomenal skills on display yet again at the Cascade Invitational Saturday, Jan. 15.
The results?
Another impressive run to a championship that saw the class 1A second-ranked Eagle senior on the mat for an entire 64-seconds at the tournament.
“We only had one finalist at the Cascade tournament this past weekend and one champ in Cayden,” said Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston, as his team totaled 71 points on the day to place ninth against the 13-team field.
“Another smart day on the mat for Cayden, too, as he continues to wrestle strong for us. Cayden has one goal this season, and one goal only. He is capable of achieving that goal, too, as long as he continues to wrestle smart and within his abilities.”
Miller was the class of the Cascade tournament opening his day with a fast 40-second fall over Union-LaPorte City’s Dacoda Marvets in the semi-final round before wasting no time in disposing of Beckman’s class 1A fourth-ranked Owen Huehnergarth in the championship, claiming a pin win in a mere 24-seconds.
Midland had a trio of fourth-place performances from Trenton Rickels (120-pounds), Shayden Hansen (126) and Jared Crock (160).
Hansen opened his tournament with a 1:13 pin win over Central DeWitt’s Tate Stockman but was handed losses in the semi-final and third-place matches to take fourth on the day while Crock also opened with a quarter-final victory, pinning Dubuque Senior’s Beau Healey in 58-seconds.
In the semi-final against Union-LaPorte City’s class 2A sixth-ranked Stone Schmitz, Crock suffered an injury at the 2:31 mark of the second period that forced him from the tournament.
Jordan Buford had a busy day on the mats in Cascade, wrestling a team-high five times going 3-2 on his way to placing sixth at 170.
Buford got his tournament started with an impressive 1:41 fall over Waukon’s Carter Goetzinger and after being handed a 1:11 pin setback in the quarter-final round, claimed a medical forfeit win over Dubuque Senior’s Nate Williams before adding a 20-6 major decision triumph over Bellevue’s Jayden Keane in the consolation semi-final.
Buford closed his day with a 1:52 pin setback against Western Dubuque’s Max Clasen.
“The highlight of the day was Jordan,” Huston said. “He continues to go out and battle every second he’s on the mat. He always wrestles undersized, but never lets that slow him down.
“Right now, though, as a team our biggest concern is getting guys healthy and ready to make a run at the end.”
Logan Bicknese (132), Sawyer House (138) and Keegan Rushford (220) also competed at the tournament for the Midland team.
Midland was on the mat at Maquoketa Valley Thursday, Jan. 13, and in a triangular that included the host Wildcats as well as Central City, the only dual that saw any matches wrestled was against the home team.
“Not really a lot to say about this,” Huston said. “Only five matches were wrestled on the night, all coming against Maquoketa Valley where we went 2-3.”
Miller opened the dual against the host Wildcats taking a 44-second fall over Nathan Bietz before Hansen added a 1:17 pin win over Arion Rave. Caden Ballou was handed a forfeit triumph at 182 as Maquoketa Valley claimed a 39-18 final.
“Shayden continues to wrestle solid for us, and is starting to realize he can make a legit run at Des Moines,” Huston said. “But he has to continue to work hard.”
The dual against the Wildcats did not see a single match wrestled, as six forfeits for the Eagles (Rushford, Hansen, Bicknese, Crock, Ballou and Miller) and two for Central City pushed Midland to a 36-12 victory.