DEWITT
Anyone who has watched Midland’s Cayden Miller wrestle over the last three seasons, knows the Eagle senior is capable of accomplishing anything.
And by anything, that includes a state championship.
Miller got a taste of that high level state-style competition Saturday, Dec. 18, competing at a loaded Central DeWitt Invitational where he posted the biggest win at the event.
“We had a very successful day finishing tied for second in the 13-team field with only nine wrestlers,” said Eagle wrestling coach Casey Huston, as his team tallied 120 points to tie with Iowa City Liberty for runner-up honors trailing only champion and host Central DeWitt (226.5 points).
“We came away with three champions in Shayden Hansen at 126-pounds, Jared Crock at 160 and Cayden Miller at 195. Cayden continued his dominance getting three falls on the day and beating class 2A’s top-ranked Cael Garvey in the finals.”
Miller, ranked second in the state in class 1A, not only defeated 2A’s top-ranked 195-pounder from Mid-Prairie, but pinned him in a mere 1:05 to wrap up his championship run through the DeWitt bracket.
Miller opened the tournament with a quick 26-second pin win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Landon Rudnicki before adding a semi-final 3:33 fall over Davenport Central’s Alonzo Duarte.
Hansen was equally as impressive at 126 opening with 1:02 fall over Mid-Prairie’s Colin O’Rourke before pinning Central DeWitt’s Colton Sullivan in the semi-final round in 3:18. In the finals Hansen cruised to a 7-2 decision over Camanche’s Hunter Long.
Crock continued his outstanding wrestling going a perfect 3-0 with three falls over Central DeWitt’s Anthony Meyer (1:48), Central DeWitt’s Lawrence Flynn (1:51) and then in the finals over Iowa City Liberty’s Elijah Terwilliger (2:59).
Jordan Buford had solid showing at 170 going 2-1 on the day picking up wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Kalvin Setik (1:45) and Clinton’s Craig Mercado (9-1) on his way to finishing third in the class.
Trenton Rickels was fourth for the Midland team at 120 while Keegan Rushford came through with three victories on his way to taking fifth at 220.
Rushford, after being handed a narrow 3-1 setback in the first-round, finished his tournament with wins over Iowa City Liberty’s Brendon Benton (3:37), Camanche’s Ethan Middendorp (43-seconds) and Northeast’s William Schemers (10-8).
Logan Bicknese scored a 9-1 decision over Mid-Prairie’s Landry Gingerich in a third-round consolation bout and placed sixth at 132 while Sawyer House and Brayden Grau also competed at the tournament for the Eagles.
Midland defeated Mid-Prairie (113), Clinton (105), Maquoketa (104), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (100), Camanche (88), Davenport North (88), Moline, Ill. (83.5), Bellevue (46), Davenport Central (22) and Northeast (15) in the tea standings.
The Eagles opened their week hosting a quad meet Thursday, Dec. 16, in Wyoming that included Monticello, Edgewood-Colesburg and class 1A second-ranked powerhouse Lisbon.
“We continue to struggle in dual meets being short-staffed,” Huston said. “But we did get a few good wins on the night. Cayden won by fall over Lisbon’s state-ranked Jamien Moore. Miller continues to wrestle smart on the mat and he’s going to be tough to beat. The rest of the night was riddled with forfeits.”
Midland opened the night against the talented Lions dropping a 68-12 final with Miller posting one of the two Eagle triumphs pinning Moore, ranked fifth in class 1A, in just 2:55 at 195.
Buford got the winning started for the hosts at 170 pinning Lisbon’s Jacob Walerius as Midland took a 12-9 lead in the dual before the Lions finished winning each of the final 10 bouts, five of which came from state-ranked wrestlers (Wyatt Smith, Brandon Paez, Quincy Happel, Cade Siebrecht and Indy Harbaugh).
Against Monticello, a match that saw just six bouts play out on the mat, Midland won two as Crock pinned A.J. Phelps in 1:58 at 170 while Miller quickly dispatched of Miles Hatchel in 13-seconds.
Caden Ballou and Rushford scored forfeit triumphs for the hosts who came up on the short end of a 54-24 score against the Panthers.
The final dual saw just one match play out against Edgewood-Colesburg as Crock pinned Nathaniel Gaul in 4:36 guiding the Eagles to a lopsided 53-12 victory. Rickels, Hansen, Bicknese, House, Grau, Ballou, Miller and Rushford were all handed forfeit wins.