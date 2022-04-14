AMES
Having just completed one of the greatest seasons any Midland wrestler has ever put together, Eagle senior Cayden Miller had some tough choices to make.
Obviously, Miller, who reached the class 1A 195-pound state championship match this past February, was a highly sought-after recruit as numerous area colleges fought amongst themselves for his commitment.
The only thing was, did Miller, who posted an incredible 47-1 overall record this past season and 145-37 mark during his brilliant high school career, really want to wrestle at the collegiate level?
A trip to Ames this past weekend changed everything.
And it helped his host on that recruiting trip was former Midland teammate Damon Huston, a current Iowa State University freshman.
“Damon was really recruiting me pretty hard to come to Iowa State,” said Miller, who gave his walk-on pledge to the Cyclone program during the Sunday (April 10) visit.
“He was really pretty real with me too, talking about how hard it’s going to be competing at this level and how there are no guarantees, but with the way my high school career ended in the state championship I realized I wanted to keep wrestling and keep going as long as I can. I don’t want to look back someday and have any regrets that I didn’t at least give wrestling a try at the college level.”
It helped that the school was Iowa State, too, who has one of the top Agriculture programs in the entire country.
“I want to get into Ag stuff and ISU is a great place to go for that,” said Miller, who will redshirt this coming winter for the Cyclone wrestling program.
“Being a Hawkeye fan all my life, going to Iowa State will be a pretty big change, but it’s one I’m excited and ready to make. Go Cyclones!”
Miller’s high school coach also knows Miller made a very wise choice.
“I think Iowa State will be a very good fit for Cayden because it will allow him to have great partners in the room and a great coaching staff to hold him accountable,” said Eagle wrestling coach Casey Huston (Damon’s dad). “Cayden really didn’t have any plans to wrestle post-high school, but I was still talking to coaches in the background. I contacted coach Dresser (Iowa State’s wrestling coach) about mid-season this past winter and talked to him about Cayden. I came right out and said, I’m not sure he has any plans to wrestle after high school, but if he does, Iowa State would be a great fit for him.
“I never said a word to anyone that I had been talking to Coach Dresser because Cayden was wrestling lights out and I didn’t want that to change by adding pressure. Once the season ended, I mentioned to Cayden about wrestling in college, and he still seemed unsure. That’s when I mentioned to him that I had been in contact with ISU and Coach Dresser wanted to schedule a visit with him. I could see the wheels turning and knew his wrestling career was not over.”
Miller also knew he had found his collegiate wrestling home in Ames.
“After my visit last weekend, it was a no-brainer for me to commit to Iowa State,” said Miller, who got feedback from Iowa State coaches that he could wrestle at 197 pounds or possibly even heavyweight at the college level.
“The coaches and the culture of the program, I loved everything about it. I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work, but it’s work I’m really looking forward to doing. I’m really excited to be a part of Cyclone Nation and starting this new journey.”