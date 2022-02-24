DES MOINES
From the very first day of practice way back last November, the goal for Midland senior Cayden Miller has been to walk off the mat at Wells Fargo Arena with a state wrestling championship.
Thousands of athletes make that lofty goal at the start of every season, but precious few get to actually live it out.
Miller, however, did.
Feb. 19, on Championship Saturday Night in Des Moines, Miller gave himself that state title chance.
“It was an amazing tournament, but one I hoped would end a little differently than it actually did,” said Miller, who in the class 1A 195-pound state championship match and in front of a packed house at Wells Fargo Arena, was handed a pin setback right before the first period horn against Don Bosco’s top-ranked and defending state champion Carson Tenold.
“Coming into the match I was actually a little surprised that I wasn’t really that nervous. I just tried my best to remind myself that this was just a match like any other and do what I know I can do and just have some fun with the entire experience.”
But there were plenty of underlying circumstances that led to Miller’s first period pin loss.
“I’m not making excuses, I came into this match ready to go, but I was not 100-percent,” said Miller, who was dealing with stomach issues the entire night before the state championship bout that required him to make a visit to the hospital to receive I.V. fluids the day of the final.
“Just bad timing, but I went out and wrestled the best I could against a very tough kid. I couldn’t get into my offense and just didn’t feel like I had for the entire tournament. Not the way I wanted things to end, but it was a great run at state and a great senior season overall. I can see that now. At that moment Saturday night, it was a little tougher to see. I wanted that state championship and to come so close and not get it, hurts.”
Miller, drained of energy after dealing with sickness the entire night before and day of the match of his life, struggled to attack Tenold like he had every other wrestler during a dominating class 1A 195-pound state run.
“Cayden’s performance at state was absolutely phenomenal,” said Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston, as Miller wraps one of the great campaigns in program history with a 47-1 overall record.
“If you saw Cayden during his first three state tournament matches, and then again in the finals, you knew that was a completely different kid wrestling Saturday night. It would have been great to see a healthy Cayden go against Tenold, but that’s something that we’re never going to know now, and that’s disappointing because I think it could have been a great match. One that I think Cayden could have very well won.”
In the championship bout Tenold set the almost immediately recording a takedown 24-seconds in before handing Miller an escape before the exact same scenario played out two more times before the season-ending fall.
Miller’s journey to the state championship bout however, was as impressive as any you’ll see at the state level.
The Eagle senior opened his tournament Thursday, Feb. 17, with a 35-second fall over Lisbon’s Indy Ferguson on the first-round, attacking early recording a takedown just nine-seconds into the bout before getting the Lion wrestler on his back.
“I came into that first state match pretty confident,” Miller said. “Coach has told me all year to get off the mat as fast as possible, and that’s what I wanted to do in every one of these state tournament matches.”
The win advanced Miller to the quarter-final round Friday, Feb. 18, and against North Butler-Clarksville’s eighth-ranked Kolben Miller, was every bit as dominant as he was in the opener the day before rolling to a lopsided 1:12 pin win.
“That was a tougher opponent than the first-round, but I didn’t change the way I was thinking,” Miller said. “I wanted to attack and get my offense going.”
The scenario played out almost exactly the same as Miller tallied a takedown 25-seconds into the bout before finishing off the quarter-final victory over Kolben Miller who would go on to place seventh at the tournament.
“Cayden’s first three matches were almost all mirror images,” Huston said. “He was so dominant the entire tournament until the finals. That was about as good as it gets.”
In a pressure-filled semi-final round bout Friday night, Miller completely dominated Manson Northwest Webster’s fourth-ranked Brodie Anderson recording a takedown 22-seconds into the match before adding two 3-point nearfalls to take a huge 8-0 lead at the first period horn.
“I thought we had the fall in that first period, but didn’t get the call,” said Huston, as Miller cruised to a 13-2 rout.
“It didn’t matter, it allowed Cayden to go all three periods and showed he could go all three periods and against elite wrestling too.”
Miller added a second period escape before adding a two-point nearfall to get the third period started taking a 11-0 advantage.
“I was able to get my offense going right away and just kept him from being able to score against me,” Miller said. “That five-point move at the start sure helped, and then I just kept things going.”
Anderson, who would go on to place third in the class, recorded a reversal with 51-seconds remaining before Miller ended the scoring and the match with one of his own with just 21-seconds left.
Once the final horn sounded, Miller turned to the huge collection of Eagle fans in the Wells Fargo Arena stands and celebrated his first-ever trip to the state championship match.
“That semi-final match was the first time all season I’ve gone all three periods,” Miller said. “I would have liked to have had the pin, but I don’t think it was a bad thing knowing what I was going to need to do in the finals the very next night.”
With the enormous success Miller has had this season, and at state, the Eagle senior is now considering collegiate offers to wrestle.
“I’m talking to quite a few schools about wrestling and football,” Miller said. “Right now, though I’m still in wait and see mode. We’ll see that plays out over the next few weeks, but one thing I do know is I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for my coaches. I can’t thank Casey, Rod (Gravel) and TJ (Bowen) enough for everything they’ve done for me over the years with wrestling. Coming into this season I wasn’t sure if wrestling was something I really wanted to do in college, but after the success I had this year, I just might want to give that a shot and see how it goes.”
Huston also knows Midland fans witnessed wrestling at its highest level with the 2021-22 run Miller was able to produce.
“A great season and a great career,” he said. “Not the ending all of us wanted, but what an unbelievable run, and one that I’m sure no one around here is going to ever forget. I know Cayden wanted the title and the goal has always been gold or bust. But this season was no bust just because of one match at the end, not by any stretch of the imagination. He made his school and community very proud, and I think everyone showed that with the turnout he had in Des Moines as our only representative there.”
Miller’s second-place finish joins former teammate Damon Huston (Casey’s son) as the best in recent Midland history after Huston reached the finals two years ago.