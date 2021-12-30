ANAMOSA
At every dual meet so far this season, the main thing Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston has been looking for out of his team is improvement and gaining more and more experience for the pressure-filled post-season tournament run.
Tuesday, Dec. 21, in Anamosa, Huston’s team gave him even more hope for a bright immediate future coming through with an impressive performance that included his wrestlers picking up some big impact wins.
“We opened the night in Anamosa against the host Raiders and Jared Crock got us on the board with an 18-2 technical fall over a very tough Austin Scranton,” said Huston, as Anamosa claimed the dual meet victory in a 48-26 final.
“Jared is on a tear right now heading into the second half of the season. Jordan Buford and Cayden Miller also won by fall. Miller has already proven he can wrestle with anyone in the state, he just needs to continue to wrestle smart and good things are going to come his way.”
Crock was extremely impressive against Anamosa’s talented freshman, ranked eighth in the state in class 2A at 152-pounds, as the pair wrestled at 160-pounds.
Crock got off to a fast start posting a pair of three-point nears in the opening period to go with a takedown and a reversal before ending the bout in the third period with a final three-point nearfall.
Buford pinned Drew Staab in 1:06 at 170 while Miller wasted no time in posting a 26-second fall over Tayte Peterschmidt at 195.
Keegan Rushford added a 9-7 decision for the Eagles defeating Anamosa’s Dalton Soper at 220 while Shayden Hansen scored the final points for the Midland team in opening dual being handed a forfeit and 126.
The second dual of the night saw Midland edged in a narrow 39-36 setback against Postville.
After falling behind 12-0, the Eagles rallied to win four straight bouts and five of six as Hansen (27-second pin), Logan Bicknese (forfeit), Sawyer House (injury default), Brayden Grau (1:58) and Crock (1:22) all rolled to wins helping Midland to a 30-18 advantage.
Postville however, would win four of the final five bouts to escape with the three-point triumph as Miller came through with the lone Midland win in the stretch coming through with a 37-second pin rout.
“I felt like we did a lot of good things in this dual against Postville,” Huston said. “But we let a few matches get away from us and in the end, it cost us the shot at the win.”
The final dual of the night saw the Eagles crush Clayton Ridge 60-12 without a single match being played out on the mat.
The dual saw 12 total forfeits, with Midland claiming 10 of them as Crock, Buford, Caden Ballou, Miller, Rushford, Trenton Rickels, Hansen, Bicknese, House and Grau all had their hands raised.