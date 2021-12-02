WYOMING
Over the past few years, Midland has lost two of the greatest wrestlers in program history to graduation.
Brett Schoenherr made his way to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville program three years ago, but the Eagle team found a way to continue to be one of the best in the Tri-Rivers Conference, and all of eastern Iowa.
Just last winter the all-time winningest wrestler in Eagle history graduated to the Iowa State University program in Damon Huston, a three-time state place-winner during his brilliant four-year stay in Wyoming.
Can the Midland wrestling team overcome yet another significant setback in 2021-22?
They don’t rebuild wrestling programs in Wyoming, they reload, and that’s exactly what Eagle wrestling coach Huston expects to do again this winter, led by a pair of returning state qualifiers in senior Cayden Miller and junior Caden Ballou.
“We lost some talent last year (Carson Hunter, Cael Eganhouse and Lucas Ervin also graduated) and didn’t get any freshmen in, but we return a lot of talent,” said Huston, as the Eagles posted an 8-9 dual meet mark last winter but did win 240 of their 420 matches with 167 of those coming via the pin.
“We got some new guys in that are showing promise and while we may struggle in duals just based on our numbers alone, we should do ok in tournaments.”
Miller, a two-time state qualifier who placed fifth at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines last winter, posted a phenomenal 39-7 record and enters this season as the fourth-ranked wrestler in the IA Wrestle poll at 182 pounds (the weight he wrestled at a year ago). Miller will make the jump to 195-pounds this winter where he remains one of the best in the state in class 1A.
Ballou just missed a spot on the podium at state last season finishing with an outstanding 39-8 mark and also enters the 2021-22 campaign in the pre-season top-10 listed at fourth at 160-pounds by IA Wrestle. Ballou, like Miller will also move up a weight class this season taking his talents to the mat at 170-pounds.
Huston also returns letter winners in juniors Jared Crock (160 pounds), Shayden Hansen (120/126) and Logan Bicknese (138) as well as sophomores Keegan Rushford (220) and Jordan Buford (152).
Both Hansen (25-16) and Crock (21-10) topped the 20-win plateau last season while Buford was 12-18, Rushford 11-17 and Bicknese 8-13, all of whom will be looking for improved numbers this winter.
“In order for us to have success, the returning letter winners will have to battle tough at tournaments while helping the younger guys along,” Huston said. “Dual meets are going to be a problem, but we will fare well against teams with open weights as well. The biggest challenge will be getting the new guys up to speed and advancing the others.”
Some of those ‘new guys’ include Trenton Rickels (126), Sawyer House (132), Brayden Grau (145) and Kyzer Seibert (220/heavyweight).
“If we are gonna have success as a team, we’ll need some surprises from our new wrestlers,” Huston said. “They are working hard in the room, so that is half the battle.”
When it comes to the battles in the Tri-Rivers Conference, the toughest foes remain the same.
“Like most years, Lisbon will be the team to beat with Alburnett not too far behind,” Huston said. “I feel we can compete with them, or are really close.”
For the first time in quite a few years, the road to the state tournament will not go through Lisbon as Midland opens tournament play with a 1A sectional at Wilton Saturday, Feb. 5, that includes Alburnett, Central City, Durant, North Cedar, North Linn, West Branch and the host Beavers.
The 2A district round is at Cascade Feb. 12, and could include teams from Beckman, Bellevue, Clayton Ridge, East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley, MFL-Mar Mac as well as the host Cougars.
“If we take care of business, we’ve got a chance to really make some noise come sectional and district time,” Huston said. “I’m hoping we can get quite a few kids to the state tournament this year.”