It has been one of the most challenging seasons Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston has ever experienced, but all could be made well Saturday, Feb. 5, with a strong showing by the Eagles at the class 1A sectional wrestling tournament in Wilton.
Mission accomplished.
While still not close to fielding their full and talented roster due to injuries, Midland’s Caden Ballou, Cayden Miller and Keegan Rushford all earned berths to the district round where invitations to the state tournament will be handed out.
Miller (42-0 record) was as dominant as ever, spending a mere 52-seconds on the mat for the entire 195-pound sectional tournament opening with a lightning fast 13-second fall over Alburnett’s Nash Hamilton in the semi-final round before disposing of Wilton’s Aiden Hewitt with a 39-second pin in the finals.
“Cayden continues his dominance,” said Huston of his second-ranked wrestler. “He continues to stay in great position and that is how he’s continuing his strong season.”
At the class 1A district tournament in Cascade Saturday, Feb. 12, Miller will open against Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Bietz (22-12) while Beckman’s fourth-ranked Owen Huehnergar (29-7) also awaits in the bracket.
Ballou, who has been battling a mysterious illness that quickly drains him of energy, dug deep once again at sectionals and came through with a runner-up performance at 170-pounds keeping alive his dream of earning a second-straight state tournament appearance.
“Caden has been battling injuries all season but gutted out a wrestle-back to win,” Huston said. “He will be ready to go at districts.”
Ballou (15-2), ranked sixth in the state, opened his sectional tournament with a 28-second fall over West Branch’s Jaxson Kaalberg before being handed a tough 3:40 pin setback against Wilton’s Kaden Shirk in the 170-pound finals.
Ballou would be forced to wrestle-back for his shot at districts and posted a huge 4:35 pin win over Alburnett’s Hayden Baker to keep his season alive taking second in the class.
Ballou will open his district journey with a bout against MFL-Mar Mac’s Kashton Mathis (33-8) while East Buchanan’s Ryan Funke (27-12) also advanced at 170-pounds.
Rushford’s season came down to his opening 220-pound semi-final match against North Linn’s Matt Moyer. Win and the Eagle wrestler was in districts, lose and his season was over.
Rushford (24-23) won, and won big coming through with a clutch 1:25 fall over Moyer to keep his season alive and well.
In the finals against West Branch’s ninth-ranked Logan Wright, Rushford was handed a 2:43 pin loss, but with only three wrestlers in the bracket, his place at districts was already secured taking second in the class.
Rushford will open districts against Cascade’s Cade Rausch (31-16) while Maquoketa Valley’s eighth-ranked Brady Davis (34-4) also looms in the bracket.
“Keegan is turning the corner with his hard work and dedication,” Huston said. “And it’s really starting to pay off.”
Jordan Buford (24-19) just missed making it four Midland wrestlers advancing to districts dropping a 160-pound wrestle-back opportunity after a 10-1 loss against Alburnett’s Reece Klostermann to finish third at the tournament.
Buford opened the tournament with a 10-2 semi-final round loss against North Linn’s Jarin Peyton before rallying back to defeat Wilton’s Maxwell Yohe rolling to a 4:36 pin win in the consolation round.
Shayden Hansen (26-8), also battling injuries over the past several weeks, went 1-1 on the day closing his tournament and his season with a 1:40 pin over West Branch’s Luke Guseman in the 126-pound third-place bout.
Trenton Rickels (9-26), Logan Bicknese (12-27) and Sawyer House (11-24) also competed at the sectional tournament placing fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively at 120, 132 and 138.
Midland scored 111 points to place fourth at the eight-team sectional tournament as Alburnett claimed the team title scoring 227 points to edge runner-up Wilton (218 points). The Eagles defeated North Linn (108.5), Durant (84), North Cedar (57) and Central City (22).