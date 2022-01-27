WYOMING
It’s been a challenging year for the Midland wrestling program as they have battled through illnesses and injury, but continue to try and put quality matches together on the mat each and every week.
The Eagles were able to do it yet again Saturday, Jan. 22, competing on the home mat for the final time this winter, hosting their own John Byers Invitational, where the team, even while losing two of their stars to injury during the course of the day, still managed to score 85 points to place eighth against the 14-team field.
“Cayden Miller was our sole champ going 3-0 on the day with three falls,” said Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston, who has been juggling the roster all season long. “He continues to wrestle very strong for us. Caden Ballou was also in the finals but was unable to wrestle for the championship due to injury. Jordan Buford finished in third-place going 2-1 on the day. Jordan continues to wrestle solid now that he is at the weight he belongs.
“We continue to battle injuries, but hopefully we can have a few of our top guys back by sectionals.”
Miller, as he has been all year long, was simply dominant cruising to the 195-pound title without barely breaking a sweat pinning Northeast’s Grant Gray (50-seconds) in the quarter-final round before adding a semi-final 57-second fall over Southeast Polk’s Thaden Abbas. In the finals Rock Island’s Andrew Marquez was no match for the class 1A second-ranked Eagle senior standout, who posted a fast 34-second pin win to close his career with another Byers championship.
Ballou, who has been frustrated by a mystery illness that has kept him off the mat for long stretches this season, was back on it in Wyoming Saturday opening with a fast 22-second pin win over Maquoketa’s Jesse Cornwell before adding a 2:28 fall over Monticello’s A.J. Phelps in the semi-final round. Ballou, ranked sixth in the state in class 1A, was unable to return for the 170-pound championship match however handing Southeast Polk’s Holden Hansen a medical forfeit.
Buford scored a quarter-final 2:09 pin win over Bellevue’s Jayden Keane at 160 before being handed an 11-1 semi-final setback against Dubuque Senior’s Beau Healey. Buford was able to battle back to take third however, pinning Maquoketa’s Spencer Martin in a mere 2:49.
Keegan Rushford also made it up onto the podium at the tournament placing sixth for the hosts at 220.
Rushford, afrter being handed a first-round loss, claimed back-to-back wins topping Northeast’s William Schemers (1:44) and Clayton Ridge’s Jacob Cook (5-seconds) before being handed a setback in the fifth-place bout.
Trenton Rickels (120), Shayden Hansen (126), Logan Bicknese (132) and Sawyer House (138) also competed at the tournament for the Midland team with Hansen winning a first-round bout by fall over Bellevue’s Aiden Harms before an injury knocked him out of the tournament after a quarter-final loss against Southeast Polk’s Mason Hedrick.
Rock Island topped the John Byers Invitational field scoring 257.5 points to win the team title edging runner-up Southeast Polk (242 points).
Midland defeated West Branch (76), Durant (61.5), Bellevue (44), Central Elkader (32), Northeast (30) and Clayton Ridge (23).
The Eagles’ loaded week started in Bellevue Tuesday, Jan. 18, where Midland wrestlers hit the mat four times, opening with a 66-12 loss against Pleasant Valley as Buford (5:30) and Miller (47-seconds) scored pin wins for the Eagles.
The second dual against Central Elkader saw Midland claim a 30-18 final as the Eagles were handed five forfeits (Buford, Miller, Rushford, Rickels and Brayden Grau) to account for all of their scoring as only two bouts played out on the mat.
Midland kept the winning ways going in the third dual, a 42-18 triumph over Clayton Ridge.
Only one match played out on the mat with Miller posting a fast 20-second fall while Rushford, Rickels, Bicknese, House, Grau and Buford were all handed forfeit wins.
The final match against the host Comets saw the Eagles once again come out victorious taking a 30-25 final.
Miller (1:57), Bicknese (2:34) and Buford (2:39) all tallied pin wins for the Midland team while House and Gray received forfeit wins.
Midland wasn’t done yet, traveling to Alburnett Thursday, Jan. 20, and in a triangular with the host Pirates and North Linn, went 1-1 on the eveing opening with a 63-18 loss against Alburnett.
Ballou (50-seconds) and Miller (24-seconds) tallied lightning fast falls for the Eagles while Rushford received a forfeit win for Midland’s 18 team points before Midland and the Lynx battled to a 30-30 tie in the finale, ending with the Eagles winning via a tie-breaker.
Buford won the Eagles’ lone bout on the mat of the three that played out, posting a 4:33 fall while Rickels, Ballou, Miller and Rushford all scored forfeit triumphs.