It was a season unlike anything Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston has ever experienced before, yet through it all the Eagle program still somehow managed to overcome multiple injuries and illnesses to just about exulted in the sport’s ultimate joy.
A state championship.
“Amazing really, after everything everyone within this program has been through this season,” said Huston, who guided the Midland program through a 9-12 dual meet record this past winter, and was in the chair as his superstar second-ranked 195-pound senior Cayden Miller wrestled for a class 1A state title on Championship Saturday Night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Feb. 19.
“With all the injuries and illnesses that have cost us so much this season, to have that come back and bite us again in the biggest match of the season was a bitter pill to swallow.”
With Miller rolling into the state championship match with a perfect 47-0 record and facing Don Bosco’s top-ranked Carson Tenold, Huston knew his senior had it in him to win it all.
But then the morning of the biggest match of his life, Miller was sitting in a hospital needing IV fluids to regain his strength after a night of massive stomach issues.
“The timing couldn’t have been worse,” said Huston, as Miller was handed a 2:00 pin setback to end his high school career with an unbelievable 145-37 overall record.
“Not this, again. And everyone who saw Cayden wrestle in that championship match knew that wasn’t the same wrestler we had seen all season long and throughout the entire state tournament, too. Cayden didn’t have the energy he normally did, and against someone as good as the Don Bosco kid, it made a huge difference. I would have loved to have seen a healthy Cayden wrestle that night. I honestly think the outcome would have been completely different. No matter the ending though, it was one hell of a ride with Cayden, one none of us will ever forget.”
Injuries and health issues also cost standout Midland wrestlers Shayden Hansen (26-8 record), Jared Crock (22-5) and Caden Ballou (16-3) time on the mat, and in the case of Hansen and Crock, post-season appearances as well.
“We came into this season with some pretty high expectations,” Huston said. “We felt we had at least five guys capable of making a legitimate run to state, but then some things happened that were completely out of our control, and the kids just battled through the very best they could.”
Miller (47-1) and first-year wrestler Trenton Rickels (9-26) graduate as the program’s lone seniors, leaving Huston with the bulk of his roster returning in Hansen, Crock, Ballou, Jordan Buford (24-19), Keegan Rushford (24-25), Logan Bicknese (12-27), Sawyer House (11-24), Brayden Grau (9-17) and Kyzer Seibert (2-3).
Rushford joined Miller and Ballou as district qualifiers for the Midland program.
“That was big for Keegan, to be able to experience that level of wrestling as a sophomore,” Huston said. “The way Keegan wrestled this year really reminded me a lot of (former Midland great) Brett Schoenherr. Keegan might not have the natural wrestling talent that a lot of kids possess, but he gets the most out of his ability, and always works his butt off each and every match.”
Ballou, a state qualifier last winter, battled through health issues that seemed to suck the very energy out of his body, and yet was still a match away from making it back-to-back state tournament berths.
“I feel for Caden,” Huston said. “This season was stolen from him by this mysterious illness, but thankfully we get him back for one more year and hopefully it will be one where he’s able to reach his full potential.”
Huston also knows for his team to be competitive in dual meet and tournament settings, he needs increased numbers.
“We need more kids in the room, no doubt about that,” he said. “But I like where we’re at with the ones we have coming back. That’s a fantastic base to start from, and hopefully we’ll just keep building from there.”