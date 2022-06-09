MANKATO, MINN.
Coming off a freshman campaign that saw her mainly as a role player for the Minnesota State University softball team a year ago, former Anamosa standout Ellie Tallman had hoped to take the next step this past spring for the Mustangs’ program.
It didn’t start out that way in 2022 however.
“I was mainly a pinch-hitter as a freshman last year and got quite a few at-bats and with each one I felt more and more comfortable as a collegiate hitter,” said Tallman, who once given the chance to play on a fulltime basis as a sophomore this past spring broke through and became Minnesota State’s top hitter.
“I didn’t start at the beginning of this season either, but then when our second-baseman went down with an injury, I got my chance.”
And Tallman took full advantage.
The former Raider hit a sizzling .380 this past season starting 45 of the 53 games she played in helping the nationally-ranked Mustangs through a 48-14 campaign that included a trip to the regional championship game, a mere one win away from the Division-II College World Series.
“Once in the line-up I started hitting right away and when our second-baseman came back from her injury, coach kept me in the line-up as our designated hitter,” Tallman said. “When I first got into the line-up, I was our No. 9 hitter. But as the season went on and I kept hitting, I just kept working my way up the line-up. All the way to leadoff.”
Which is where Tallman had spent most of her time as a youth player and through her years with Anamosa hitting from the top of the order.
“That’s always where I’ve felt most comfortable and even at the college level, I was able to do what I needed to do to help our team,” Tallman said. “I was excited to be playing fulltime and my coach liked the way I controlled my at-bats. I’m not sure exactly what that meant, but I made sure to keep doing it all season long.”
Tallman’s .479 on-base percentage also topped the team while her 35 runs scored and 21 stolen bases were second for the Mustangs.
“I was mainly a DH this season, so I’m hoping to play the field somewhere next year,” she said. “Maybe one of the middle infield positions, but we’ll see what plays out. There are so many talented girls at this level, you have to keep working hard to keep up and earn your spot. I know I really enjoyed this season and getting my chance to play more and help my team. We had a great team, too, losing to the eventual National Champions (Rogers State) in our regional final.”
Tallman knows who to thank when it comes to her success, too.
“From when I started playing softball at eight-years-old, I knew I wanted to play at the collegiate level and every coach I had trained and pushed me towards that goal,” she said. “I have to give props to my dad, too. He’s a big reason why I’m the player I am right now.
“After my freshman year I knew the things I needed to work on to get better and get more playing time. Now after my sophomore season I know even more and what it’s going to take to not only stay in the lineup and help my team win, but hopefully get on the field defensively, too.”