MANKATO, MINN.
Former Springville superstars Mikayla Nachazel and Rylee Menster are fully aware of how fortunate they’ve been in their illustrious basketball careers.
And those careers go back 14 years, which ignited a stretch of success that precious few could possibly hope to match, or really even imagine.
The duo, who have played on the same team together since they first picked up a basketball and started playing competitively in the third grade, and that stretches from the youth AAU levels to middle school, high school and then finally on to college as members of the Minnesota State University Mustangs.
“It’s really a dream come true when I sit back and think about it,” said Menster, who with Nachazel closed their collegiate and competitive basketball careers Friday, March 11, with a narrow 66-61 loss against Fort Hays State in the first-round of the NCAA D-II women’s basketball tournament in Hays, Kansas.
“How many people get to say they’ve played the game they love going all the way back to the third grade with their best friend right there with them every step of the way. I’m going to guess not too many. I’ve been very fortunate and very blessed. It’s been an amazing run.”
Nachazel feels the exact same way.
“In high school, Rylee and I never thought we’d wind up playing basketball at the same university,” she said. “But, for things to play out the way they did over the last four years, and really the last 14 years, it’s been nothing short of amazing. I just can’t believe it’s over. We’ve had a special chemistry that comes with playing together for so long. Each of us would know what the other was going to do before it happened, and I think that chemistry led to a lot of our success on the basketball court over the years.”
That chemistry helped the Springville girls’ basketball team to four straight appearances in the class 1A state championship game (from 2015-18) and three straight state championships (2016-18). Over the last four years in Mankato, Minn., Nachazel and Menster have continued that success leaving the Mustangs as a much stronger program than the one they joined four years ago.
“I think that’s a pretty safe statement to say,” Nachazel said. “This was the best season MSU has had in quite a few years, and the first time they’ve made the NCAA tournament in a while too. I think Rylee and I played a role in that success. We’re in a better place walking away from the program than when we walked in, and in the end that’s really just about all we could ask for.”
Minnesota State produced a sensational 21-7 overall record this past season that included a 16-5 mark in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, good enough to win the league’s South division.
“That was amazing,” Menster said. “Knowing this was our last year playing we really wanted to go out and win the conference and get an NCAA tournament bid, and we were able to do both. We just wanted to keep our season going a little longer than it did, but I guess we can’t have everything.”
The Springville duo each produced the best campaigns of their four-year careers this past winter with Menster, who started all 25 games that she played, averaging 7.8 points per game (fifth on the team) while her 4.1 rebounds were third among all Mustang players.
Nachazel, who started all 26 games she played this past winter, averaged 7.3 points per game and was second on the team with 4.4 rebounds a night.
“For me personally, this year, my senior year was my best, and not just from an on the court perspective. The team this year was so close and the best team I’ve ever been a part of. I’m going to miss all my teammates, but the good thing is we were able to make a lot of memories together, and those I’ll have forever.”
Both Nachazel and Menster made more memories on MSU’s Senior night Feb. 19, helping the program to their 11th-ever 20-win campaign posting a 78-55 triumph over Winona State.
Nachazel poured in 10 points and matched Menster with a team-best five rebounds playing their final game on their home court in Mankato.
“That was a nice way to go out playing our final home game,” Menster said. “The four years here have been very special, and while things may have started a little rough for me as freshmen, I think I grew into my role here and never really strayed away from my strengths, and that was defense.”
Defense was also what the Mustangs wanted out of Nachazel, and the former Oriole star delivered time and again.
“We’re a defensive-minded team and my team looked to me and Rylee to be the leaders on that end of the floor,” she said. “For me it was getting deflections and rebounds and then help out on the offensive end whenever it was needed. My role was established pretty early in my career at MSU, and I just grew into it more and more each year.”
Both Nachazel and Menster are on course to graduate this May with each planning on coming back to eastern Iowa to begin their professional careers.
“I’ve got a job all lined up at Collins-Aerospace in Cedar Rapids,” said Menster, a finance major at MSU. “I’m excited about the future.”
Nachazel, a recreation, parks and leisure services major, will begin a job at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids as a recreational therapist in the child behavioral unit after graduation.
“Mikayla and I may have played our last organized basketball game together, but I can see us still getting out onto the court as teammates playing on the same rec league team in Cedar Rapids,” Menster said. “We’ve still got a lot of game left in us. And there’s one thing I do know, I wouldn’t change a single thing about the last 14 years we’ve played together. It’s been a dream come true.”