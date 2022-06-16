Starting this past April, Anamosa freshman Cole Poling joined the Dubuque Scholastic Mountain Bike League, a first-year team competing in the Iowa Scholastic Mount Bike League race series.
The Iowa Scholastic Mount Bike League currently has riders participating from Anamosa, Decorah, Des Moines, Iowa City, Kalona, Mason City, Muscatine and Nevada. The league is working diligently to become a NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) league. Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin are the closest state with a NICA league. Dubuque is also working with the school district to make participating in the league a lettered sport.
Poling quickly made a name for himself riding at the front of the varsity team during practice (one weekday and one weekend per week). Due to his participation on the Anamosa Trap team’s shoot in Potosi, Wis., Poling missed the first series race, a time-trial at Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids, May 21. That didn’t stop him from placing third at the second varsity race in the series at Sugar Bottom near Solon, May 22.
In the third series, Saturday, June 4, Poling placed fifth in the varsity race at the Proving Grounds in Dubuque. Poling rode hard through rain and slippery terrain as riders were covered in mud at the end of the race.
The Dubuque Scholastic Mountain Bike League has had varsity, JV and middle school podium finishers at every series race so far this year.
Upcoming races will be held in Mason City and Carlise. The championship race will be at Banner Lakes at Summerset State Park in Carlisle.