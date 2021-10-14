MONTICELLO
For those of you too young to remember, Anamosa High School used to be in a conference called the Big Bend, filled with mostly 2A programs as well as a couple of 3A institutions.
Back in the Big Bend, the Raiders were members with 2A schools Beckman, Cascade, Camanche, Maquoketa and Monticello as well as 3A Central DeWitt and Western Dubuque, an eight-team league back before the days of mega super-conferences.
Anamosa decided back in 2003-2004 to leave the Big Bend and join the Tri-Rivers Conference, which resulted in a pair of league titles for the Anamosa girls’ basketball program during the Raiders’ first two years in the new league.
Ultimately it was decided the Tri-Rivers was too small for the Anamosa program that yo-yoed between class 2A and 3A status in the mostly class 1A league, and the Raiders bolted to the powerful WaMaC.
As most of you may now know, just a few years ago Anamosa left the WaMaC and became members of the River Valley Conference (RVC), which has afforded Raider programs numerous successes in multiple sports, arts and music.
And it could now also bring Anamosa back to its days in the Big Bend as well after RVC officials made an important announcement recently.
“The River Valley Conference Board of Control had their final vote today, (Wednesday, Oct. 6) on whether or not to approve Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa as members starting in the 2022-23 school year,” said Monticello athletic director Tim Lambert. “The vote was unanimous for both schools to join. We look forward to working with them as they join what we consider a top conference in the state.”
And is one that now has a very familiar look for longtime Anamosa fans.
The RVC North division, which includes Anamosa, will now also include former Big Bend programs Beckman, Cascade, Camanche, Maquoketa and Monticello, bringing six old Big Bend schools back together again with fellow RVC programs Bellevue and Northeast.
It’s a mix that has Anamosa athletic director Bret Jones, who played a key role in getting Beckman and Maquoketa to join the RVC, extremely happy.
“There are so many good things about this I could talk all day about them, but one for sure is that we’re bringing two schools into the RVC who are going to be competitive in just about every sport,” he said. “Just like we did when we joined the league. Beckman has a strong tradition and we’ve played them in non-conference games in a lot of sports, so we’re very familiar with what they bring to the league.
“It also helps that both schools are relatively close and makes travel that much easier for us and them. Honestly, it’s a perfect fit. We’re just about back to the old days of the Big Bend, which was a perfect fit for most of the programs back in the 1990’s and early 2000’s. Western Dubuque (WaMaC) and Central DeWitt (Mississippi Athletic) would have outgrown the Big Bend anyway, and are much better fits where they are right now, and so are we with Beckman and Maquoketa joining our powerful league.”
As of now, Camanche remains in the RVC’s North division, but could be moved to the south with the loss of North Cedar, who will be joining the Tri-Rivers Conference next year.
“Camanche has expressed some interest in moving to the RVC South division, but there are a few programs on that side of the league who may not be too happy about a move like that, especially Mid-Prairie, as that would be a very long trip for them,” Jones said. “We haven’t quite locked everything down just yet, as there will be a lot of discussions about travel within the league, but the way I see things shaking out is both divisions will pretty much play as their own conference. Almost like the RVC is two conferences, a North and a South with league champions for both.”
West Liberty, Wilton, West Branch, Iowa City Regina, Mid-Prairie, Tipton and Durant remain intact in the RVC South.
“Right now, we have an unbalanced league with North Cedar leaving, having eight teams in the North and seven in the south,” said Jones, who has started conversations two-and-a-half years ago to get Beckman and Maquoketa into the RVC. “That shouldn’t really cause any concern for anyone. We have a powerful conference with 15 equally balanced programs. This is a great day for the RVC.”