ANAMOSA
It was a journey 33 Anamosa students started earlier this spring, and 30 of them reached the 26-mile marathon distance Wednesday, May 26.
“Mile 26 is always a fun one,” said Running Raider Marathon Club coach Nic Weers, as the area students ran their final mile in front of parents and friends outside the middle school.
“We continue to receive tremendous support from the parents, and when they show up along with siblings, teachers, coaches and other community members it creates a fantastic environment for Heather (Nic’s wife) and I to teach our final lesson. The environment just lights up and creates energy and adrenaline and the kids learn how to channel that at use it to their advantage. Mission accomplished. Heather and I had 31 runners this morning, and 28 of them ran personal-record times in front of the crowd on their final miles. That’s special.”
Members of the Running Raider Marathon Club have been gathering together before school numerous times this spring adding one mile each day to their total, that ended with the 26-mile marathon distance Wednesday morning.
“Of the 33 kids we had this spring, 12 were first-timers,” Weers said. “That is special and shows great health for the club. We started in 2014 and eight years later we have kids still hearing about it and taking on the challenge.
“Even more impressive though, 11 of these kids have been with Heather and I since kindergarten. You can see it in their times, too. They aren’t afraid or intimidated by anything. They’ll lace up their shoes to do anything from running to chemistry to baseball to algebra and go to work knowing that everyday they’ll get better and better. Simply put, ‘They refuse to be average.’