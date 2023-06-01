Members of the kindergarten through fourth grade Running Raiders Marathon Club blast off the starting line Wednesday, May 24, for the final time while family and friends watch them complete their 26-mile journey around the Strawberry Hill course that started earlier this spring.
Exhausted Anamosa kindergarten through fourth grade a Marathon Club runners eye their grand prize at the conclusion of their 26-mile marathon journey outside of Strawberry Hill elementary school Wednesday, May 24.
There was support all over the course as family members and friends showed up with signs or vocal support and watched Anamosa kindergarten through fourth graders complete their marathon journey Wednesday, May 24, for the Running Raider Club hosted by Nic and Heather Weers.
There was support all over the course as family members and friends showed up with signs or vocal support and watched Anamosa kindergarten through fourth graders complete their marathon journey Wednesday, May 24, for the Running Raider Club hosted by Nic and Heather Weers. Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Dozens of Anamosa youth completed their marathon distance at Strawberry Hill elementary school Wednesday, May 24, a journey that started earlier this spring for the kindergarten through fourth graders and lasted 26-miles.
