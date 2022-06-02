ANAMOSA
It’s been two years since the Running Raider Marathon Club has been able to hold their Strawberry Hill elementary school edition, and event coordinator Nic Weers and his wife Heather were interested to see how many would turn out to join the challenge of completing a marathon distance that began earlier this spring, and ended Thursday, May 26.
They were more than pleasantly surprised.
“We had to take two years off at Strawberry Hill due to COVID and school procedures and Heather and I were curious about how many of those kids would be back and how popular it would be in the kindergarten and lower levels,” Weers said. “We had 82 runners reach the finish line today and it was pretty neat to see the third-graders running again since it was their kindergarten year we saw them last.”
The program mixes all Strawberry Hill grades kindergarten through fourth running together and Weers couldn’t have been happier with the way things played out around the long path behind the school.
“The grades mixed so well together,” he said. “We had kindergartners not afraid to race fourth graders. We had third graders helping second graders. They just all merged well together. That is heart-warming to see a school bond like this group had this year. Fourth graders said goodbye to the Strawberry Hill course as we will introduce them to grass running next year at the middle school. That will be fun to watch as they come back a year older with the confidence they gained this year.”
Weather was an issue much of the spring, and it was during the final mile run as well which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, but was postponed due to rain.
“The finale day is always so special for Heather and I,” Weers said. “March 14, we deployed mile No. 1. We must be getting older because I don’t remember battling weather as much as we did this year. We couldn’t get kids in a rhythm and we just couldn’t catch a break.
“They would run one day and then we’d have to cancel the next two because of rain. Kids would run bundled up due to the cold and couldn’t get their arms into action. But through it all they kept coming and they kept working and they stayed determined to get better and better.”
The final three weeks of the program saw warmer weather and times began to drastically drop.
The finale last Thursday saw parents, grandparents and sibling show up to cheer the young Raider runners as they completed their marathon distance.
And hundreds showed up for the event.
“The community came in to cheer and provide some electricity and adrenaline for the final mile,” Weers said. “This was the first year we gave the kids their trophy for completing the marathon at the finish line. Most times we do it at a school assembly, but I actually kind of liked it this way. The kids all saw that trophy, that was so far away at first, sitting right there in front of them. All they had to do was run one more mile.
“It was a perfect ending to a fun year.”
Of the 82 kids reaching their finale, 44 of them ran personal-best times on that last mile.
“They knew it when they crossed the finish line, too,” Weers said. “Heather would call out their time and you could just see their eyes beam and smiles fill their faces. As much work and as many mornings that go into this program, that is the perfect reward for Heather and I, and that’s what keeps us and the kids coming back each year.”
The Weers’, as well as each and every athlete competing continue to live the club motto. Refuse to be average.