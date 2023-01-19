ANAMOSA
No matter where they go, almost each and every week, the Springville and Anamosa archery programs are two of the very best going against numerous competitors.
The two decided to go head-to-head in a rare dual meet setting Saturday, Jan., 14, at Anamosa’s Strawberry Hill Elementary School, and much like their dozens of other meetings over the years, the Orioles and Raiders turned in some impressive performances with each winning championships in the bullseye and 3D shoots.
Springville shooters were all over the top-10 lists in both the boys’ and girls’ competition in the high school bullseye event, with nine of the top-10 boys’ shooters coming from the Oriole team, led by a 290 score from Blake Fowler as Springville claimed the top spot in the event coming through with a 3,299 score that topped Anamosa’s 3,233 effort.
Creston Cordes (287) and Evan Robertson (285) were second and third, respectively, in the boys’ division while teammates Zachary Tjaden (284), Dawson Deutsch (277), Oliver Longerbeam (271), Alexander Robertson (270), Heber Blackmore (270) and Jacob Derrick (269) scoring fifth through 10th in the class.
Four of the top-10 shooters in the girls’ bullseye division also came from Springville, led by Katerina Laubengayer’s score of 280 while teammates Abi Stejskal (263), Addison Peterson (261) and Madison Buck (261) were eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.
Teammates Aidyn Underwood (263), Kaylee Kiefer (259), Olivia Carson (256), Carter Lacy (248), Leah Kilburg (239), Cayden Mann (235), Katelyn Schaul (234), Keagan Swayze (231), Madeline Robinson Valley (228) and Sierra Werling (227) also competed in the bullseye event for the Springville high school team.
Springville’s middle school team missed another bullseye title by a mere 22 points dropping a 3,016-2,994 final as Hannah Vascik led the Orioles with a score of 267, that was also second among all girls competing in the event.
Brecklyn Rowald (260), Barrett Deutsch (259), Calina Olson (258), Tyler Taube (256), Asher Longerbeam (255), William Robinson Valley (253), Haylee Taube (245), Mason Stone (239), Connor Sweet (237), Madilynn Dearborn (234) and Briana Brandenburg (231) all scored in the bullseye shoot for the Springville middle school team as well.
Also competing in the class were: Wyatt Clark (227), Karlie Kiefer (225), Emelia Anders (217), Kaleb Werner (213), Kolson Moorman (211), Noah Derrick (207), Davis Derrick (187), Eli Rabe (172), Kaylin Wall (161), Kristina Stackhouse (158) and Madison Duncan (150) also represented the Springville middle school team at in the bullseye.
The Oriole elementary team finished with a score of 2,345 to trail the first-place Anamosa team who carded a 2,455 to win.
Colton Baych led all Springville elementary shooters coming through with a score of 218 while teammates Gibsen Deutsch (211), Isabella Dearborn (207), Clarence Hoyt (207), Grayden Hoge (201), Nolan Stuessel (199), Charlee Mann (197), Jon Miell (192), Jackson Hosek (189), Piper Rowold (177), Kaelyn Wullner (175) and Max Tate (172) all counted as well.
Ashelyn Agnitsch (153), Abigail Derrick (147), Ryan Brecht (144), Sage Coberly (142), Karder Moorman (139), Emmet Clark (134), Isabella Lacy (127), Jasmyn Vascik (103) and Camryn Weston (91) also competed in the bullseye shoot for the Oriole elementary team.
The 3D shoot saw the Springville’s middle school team claim a title as their 1,536 score topped Anamosa’s 1,473 effort led by a 271 score from Barrett Deutsch, which also topped all boys in the division while Calina Olson’s 260 was second on the team and led all girls in the class.
Teammates William Robinson Valley (259), Haylee Taube (255), Brecklyn Rowold (251) and Hannah Vascik (240) also scored for the Orioles while Karlie Kiefer (235), Madilynn Dearborn (233), Asher Longerbeam (223), Connor Sweet (217), Briana Brandenburg (214), Wyatt Clark (209), Tyler Taube (201), Kaylin Wall (197) and Davis Derrick (141) also competed in the 3D shoot for the Springville team.
The Oriole high school team was edged by Anamosa coming up on the short end of a narrow 1,653-1,645 score as Evan Robertson had a big day leading all 3D shooters with a 289 score.
Heber Blackmore (277), Oliver Longerbeam (275), Katerina Laubengayer (271), Blake Fowler (269) and Addison Peterson (264) also counted towards the Springville team score while Dawson Deutsch (259), Creston Cordes (258), Abi Stejskal (254), Alexander Robertson (253), Madeline Robinson Valley (250) and Madison Buck (216) also toed the line in the 3D shoot for the high school team.
The Orioles did not compete in the 3D elementary shoot.