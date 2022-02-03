They’ve been one of the top programs in the state of Iowa over much of the last half decade, and the 2021-22 Springville archery team is doing the very best they can to maintain that lofty level of play again this winter.
They did it competing in Mount Vernon’s Chuck Hallier Memorial tournament Saturday, Jan. 29, with Heber Blackmore and Kailee Jacobs winning individual titles in the 3D and bullseye events, respectively.
Blackmore fired a 288 score that topped the 143-archer 3D field and helped the Orioles to a third-place team finish (1,657) in the standings while Lane Moellenhauer’s score of 280 was fifth among all boys.
Evan Robertson (275), Blake Fowler (273), Jacobs (271) and Madeline Robinson Valley (270) turned in counting scores for the Springville high school team as the Orioles trailed champion Anamosa (1,693) and runner-up Cedar Rapids Prairie (1,681) while defeating Alburnett (1,591), Washington (1,582) and Marion (1,501).
Springville’s middle school team tallied a score of 1,343 to place sixth against the six-team field as Oliver Longerbeam led the Orioles with a 274 effort that was fifth in the class while teammate Barrett Deutsch added a 270 that was seventh. Elementary archers Calina Olson (273), Haylee Taube (243) and Kaylin Wall (178) also competed at the tournament for Springville.
Jacobs was sensational in the bullseye shoot for the Orioles leading all 301 girls competing firing a 289 score while Blackmore’s 286 effort was second on the team and fifth against the 409-archer boys’ field. Led by the pair, Springville finished fifth in the team standings coming through with a score of 3,282 trailing champion Cedar Rapids Prairie (3,345), Anamosa (3,296), Washington (3,291) and Center Point-Urbana (3,284).
The Orioles defeated Mount Vernon (3,208), Marion (3,141), Central DeWitt (3,079) and Bellevue-Marquette (2,754) as Katerina Laubengayer (283), Robertson (281), Anthony Unash (278), Zachary Tjaden (275), Lane Mollenhauer (274), Dawson Deutsch (269), Blake Fowler (268), Keagan Swayze (261), Robinson Valley (259) and Addison Peterson (259) all counted for the high school team in the bullseye shoot.
Springville’s middle school team was fourth (3,070) against the eight-team field as Longerbeam topped the entire field in the class firing a 284 score while Barrett Deutsch was second on the team and fourth among all boys in the class adding a 273. Olivia Carson’s 269 score was eighth among all girls and third on the team.