SPRINGVILLE
In the running all day long for a bullseye team championship hosting their own tournament Saturday, Feb. 5, the Springville archery team earned high marks with numerous individual top-10 performances, but came up just short of the coveted high school title taking second against the nine-team field.
The Orioles’ Heber Blackmore led the hosts firing a 288 score that was third among all high school boys and fifth against the 785 overall archers competing at the tournament as Springville finished with a 3,335-team score and was edged by a mere 12 points for the top spot by Cedar Rapids Prairie, who tallied a 3,347 effort.
The Orioles defeated Anamosa (3,271), Center Point-Urbana (3,267), Marion (3,175), Solon (3,174), Alburnett (3,143), Mount Vernon (3,119) and Central DeWitt (3,085).
Blackmore wasn’t the only Springville shooter comfortable on their own home floor in the bullseye event as teammates Lane Mollenhauer (283) and Anthony Unash (282) added scores that were ninth and tenth overall in the high school boys’ individual standings while Katerina Laubengayer’s 283 effort was third among all high school girls with teammate Kailee Jacobs finishing ninth in the class turning in a score of 275.
Evan Robertson (281), Dawson Deutsch (280), Slayton Straub (279), Zachary Tjaden (277), Blake Fowler (275), Isabella Andersen (270) and Addison Peterson (263) also counted for the Orioles’ high school team in the bullseye shoot.
Springville’s middle school team was fifth against the 10-team field finishing with a score of 3,069 trailing champion Cedar Rapids Prairie Point’s 3,165 title-winning effort.
Oliver Longerbeam led all Oriole middle school shooters coming through with a 277 effort that was seventh in the boys’ class.
Calina Olson’s 267 effort in topped all Springville elementary shooters, which was also the best among all 48 elementary girls competing.
The Orioles also hosted a 3D tournament, with the high school team taking third against the six-team field coming through with a score of 1,617 that trailed champion Anamosa (1,680) and runner-up Cedar Rapids Prairie (1,670). Springville defeated Marion (1,506), Central City (1,506) and Mid-Prairie (1,375) in the event.
Blackmore continued his sizzling performance with another solid effort in the 3D shoot as well taking fourth in the boys’ field after firing a 280 score while Robertson added a 277 effort that was also good enough to crack the boys’ top-10, taking eighth.
Mollenhauer (272), Laubengayer (264), Straub (262) and Ashley Warren (262) also counted for the hosts.
Springville’s middle school team claimed the lone team championship for the hosts coming through with an outstanding 1,541 effort that topped runner-up Cedar Rapids Prairie Point (1,511) by 30 points.
Washington (1,503), Anamosa (1,464), Mid-Prairie (1,408) and Mount Vernon (1,359) rounded out the 3D middle school field.
Longerbeam dominated the middle school division winning the individual championship coming through with a 281 score while teammate Barrett Deutsch was runner-up with a 279. Brecklyn Rowold (268) was fourth in the class as the Orioles tallied three of the top-4 scores in the division.
Alexander Robertson (248), Katelyn Schaul (239) and Hannah Vascik (226) also counted towards the team score for the Springville middle school team.
Haylee Taube came through with a 256 score that topped all Oriole elementary shooters in the 3D event.