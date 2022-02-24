Fresh off numerous impressive performances over the past several weekends, the Springville archery team looked to keep the run of championships going in Anamosa Saturday, Feb. 18, taking part at the Raiders’ annual Machart 300 tournament.
Needless to say, the Orioles once again made their presence felt at the talented invitational winning the team championship in the high school 3D competition with a score of 1,677 that included an impressive 108 perfect 10 targets, a whopping 29 more than any other program.
Springville defeated the host Raiders who finished with a score of 1,636 and 79 perfect 10 targets while Alburnett (1,580), East Dubuque, Ill. (1,575) and Bellevue-Marquette (1,444) rounded out the high school team scoring.
Evan Robertson, as he has done for most of the season, was the Orioles’ top scorer in the 3D shooting coming through with a 285 effort that was second amongst all boys in the class while teammates Lane Mollenhauer (281), Heber Blackmore (281) and Jacob Waltz (272) all added top-10 performances in the class finishing fourth, fifth and eighth.
Springville added some impressive girls’ shooting as well with Kailee Jacobs coming through with a 278 effort that was third amongst all girls while Katerina Laubengayer (276) and Addison Peterson (276) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Oriole middle school team scored third in their division finishing with a 1,477-performance led by Oliver Longerbeam’s score of 271 that was second among all boys in the class while Barrett Deutsch was 10th after turning in a 253.
Also scoring for the Springville middle school team in the 3D shoot were William Robinson Valley (252), Madilynn Dearborn (235) and Hannah Vascik (239).
The Orioles’ elementary team also finished third in the Anamosa team standings coming through with a 1,477 effort. Oliver Longerbeam paced the Springville team coming through with a 271 that was second amongst all boys in the class with teammates Breckyn Rowald (255) and Barrett Deutsch (253) finishing eighth and 10th, respectively.