ANAMOSA
Two archery programs, separated by a mere 12 miles, have had sustained success for years at venues all across the state of Iowa.
Those two programs, from Springville and Anamosa, went bow-to-bow competing at the Raiders’ annual Machart 300 tournaments Saturday, Feb. 18, where the Orioles left town with impressive showings in several of the events, but was led by a high school team championship in the 3D.
But it wouldn’t exactly be easy.
Every single point was necessary to hold off the runner-up Raiders as Springville claimed the title by a single point (1,668-1,667) in the pressure-filled shoot.
Not only did the Orioles turn in the top team score in the event, but they also had the most top-10 performers as well led by scores of 286 and 285 from Heber Blackmore and Evan Robertson, respectively, that were third and fourth against all high school boys’ shooters while teammates Blake Fowler (278) and Katerina Laubengayer (275) were sixth and seventh in the their respective classes.
Madeline Robinson Valley (261) turned in the final counting score for the Oriole high school team in the 3D event while Dawson Deutsch (269), Creston Cordes (269), Alexander Robertson (265), Addison Peterson (257), Abi Stejskal (252), Katelyn Schaul (249), Leah Kilburg (249), Ashley Warren (246), Madison Buck (234), Sierra Werling (204) and Ian Brandenburg (176) also competed at the event for the Springville team.
As well as defeating host Anamosa, the Orioles topped Alburnett (1,636), Center Point-Urbana (1,574), Marion (1,565), Mount Vernon (1,548) and East Dubuque, Ill. (1,547).
Springville’s middle school team posted a score of 1,520 to place fourth against the six-team field defeating Mount Vernon (1,502) and Center Point-Urbana (1,482) while trailing champion Alburnett (1,655) as well as East Dubuque, Ill. (1,551) and Anamosa (1,548).
Oriole archers came through with two top-10 scores as Barrett Deutsch not only led the team with a 272 effort but it was also seventh among all middle school boys while Haylee Taube’s 254 was seventh among all girls in the class.
William Robinson Valley (256), Brecklyn Rowold (248), Calina Olson (246) and Tyler Taube (244) also counted towards the middle school team score while teammates Asher Longerbeam (238), Madilynn Dearborn (230), Briana Brandenburg (222), Wyatt Clark (220), Davis Derrick (205), Connor Sweet (186) and Kaylin Wall (183) also competed in the event for the team.
Springville didn’t have enough shooters to compete in the elementary 3D team event but Colton Baych (255), Clarence Hoyt (205) and Nolan Stuessel (176) did represent the program individually.
The Orioles also had a big day in the bullseye event in Anamosa as well, where the high school team was second against the six-team field firing a 3,293 score that trailed only Center Point-Urbana’s 3,338 title-winning effort while defeating Anamosa (3,291), Mount Vernon (3,258), Alburnett (3,203) and East Dubuque, Ill. (3,143).
Springville received some more outstanding shooting as Heber Blackmore (288), Evan Robertson (287) and Oliver Longerbeam (287) all turned in top-10 boys’ scores placing third, fifth and sixth, respectively while Laubengayer (279) was sixth in the high school girls’ division.
Blake Fowler (283), Zachary Tjaden (279), Creston Cordes (277), Jacob Derrick (270), Madeline Robinson Valley (265), Addison Peterson (262), Olivia Carson (258) and Alexander Robertson (258) all added counting scores for the high school team in the bullseye shoot while teammates Carter Lacy (253), Talna Bongolan (251), Leah Kilburg (251), Dawson Deutsch (249), Aidyn Underwood (248), Madison Buck (245), Katelyn Schaul (245), Abi Stejskal (240), Keagan Swayze (233), Kaylee Kiefer (223), Sierra Werling (211) and Cayden Mann (188) also competed at the event for the Orioles.
Haylee Taube and Barrett Deutsch led the way for Springville’s middle school team in the bullseye each firing a 267 score as the Orioles finished with a 3,022 tally to place sixth against the six-team field.
Brecklyn Rowold (264), Calina Olson (259), Asher Longerbeam (257), William Robinson Valley (256), Tyler Taube (255), Charis Bongolan (254), Emelia Anders (240), Noah Derrick (240), Madilynn Dearborn (239) and Connor Sweet also added to the team scoring while teammates Kolson Moorman (224), Mason Stone (222), Wyatt Clark (218), Briana Brandenburg (216), David Derrick (213), Kaylin Wall (206) and Eli Rabe (174) also competed at the event for the middle school team.
East Dubuque, Ill. Topped the middle school field in the bullseye shoot finishing with a score of 3,221.
Springville’s elementary team finished with a score of 2,350 in the bullseye shoot placing fifth against the five-team field led by a 238 performance from Colton Baych while teammates Jackson Hosek (236), Nolan Stuessel (212), Gibsen Deutsch (204), Grayden Hoge (198), Ashelyn Agnitsch (197), Charlee Mann (190), Isabella Lacy (180), Clarence Hoyt (178), Isabella Dearborn (178), Sage Coberly (174) and Emmett Clark (165) also counted to the team scoring for the Orioles.
Jon Miell (160), Ryan Brecht (158), Karder Moorman (152) and Jaina Tripp (133) also took aim at the bullseyes as well for the Springville team as Mount Vernon led all elementary programs winning the title with a score of 2,877.