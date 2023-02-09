SPRINGVILLE
There’s nothing like competing in the comforts of your own home environment.
The arrows, bows and targets just feel better for some reason.
The Springville archery program made sure to use that built-in advantage Saturday, Feb. 4, hosting their own home tournament and turning in some of their top scores of the season at just about every level.
The high school team led the way coming through with a solid runner-up performance in the 3D shoot firing a 1,656 score that trailed only champion Cedar Rapids Prairie’s 1,669 effort and defeated Anamosa (1,647), Alburnett (1,606), North Linn (1,535) and Oelwein (1,515).
As he has done through a large part of his outstanding career, Evan Robertson led the way for the hosts coming through with a 285 score that was also third among all high school boys in the shoot while Oliver Longerbeam was second on the team and sixth among all high school boys firing a 281 score.
Teammates Heber Blackmore (276), Blake Fowler (274), Katerina Laubengayer (273) and Abi Stejskal (267) also counted towards the Orioles’ high school team scoring while Creston Cordes (270), Madeline Robinson Valley (265), Dawson Deutsch (262), Alexander Robertson (262), Addison Peterson (261), Katelyn Schaul (255), Ashley Warren (245), Leah Kilburg (234), Madison Buck (226), Ian Brandenburg (195) and Sierra Werling (182) also competed for the Springville high school team in the 3D.
The Orioles’ middle school team came through with a 1,540 score to place fifth against the seven-team field defeating Anamosa (1,525) and South Tama (1,495) while Alburnett topped the class with a 1,628.
Barrett Deutsch fired a 272 score that not only led the Springville middle school team but was third-best among all boys in the class Calina Olson (262), Brecklyn Rowold (260), Haylee Taube (255), William Robinson Valley (244) and Hannah Viscik (242) also turned in counting scores while teammates Asher Longerbeam (226), Tyler Taube (224), Connor Sweet (221), Madilynn Dearborn (215), Karlie Kiefer (200), Briana Brandenburg (195), Kaylin Wall (175), Madison Duncan (144) and Wyatt Clark (133) also competed uin the 3D shoot for the middle school team.
The Orioles’ high school team turned in another solid performance in the bullseye event as well as their 3,279 score was third against the seven-team field as Oliver Longerbeam’s 289 score was not only tops among all Springville shooters but also fourth among all boys in the class.
Evan Robertson was second on the team and seventh in the boys’ division firing a 286 score while teammates Heber Blackmore (282), Zachary Tjaden (276), Dawson Deutsch (274), Blake Fowler (274), Creston Cordes (273), Alexander Robertson (271), Katerina Laubengayer (270), Abi Stejskal (267), Addison Peterson (263) and Madeline Robinson Valley (254) also competed for the high school team.
Cedar Rapids Prairie topped the high school bullseye field firing a 3,391 score while the hosts topped North Linn (3,218), Anamosa (3,211), Alburnett (3,204) and South Tama (2,990).
Springville’s middle school team also scored a third-place finish in the bullseye coming through with a score of 3,112 that trailed only champion Alburnett (3,225) and runner-up Center Point-Urbana (3,135) and defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie (3,095), Anamosa (3,072), South Tama (3,040), Oelwein (2,941) and North Linn (2,663).
William Robinson Valley led all Oriole middle school shooters coming through with a 274 performance in the bullseye that was also third among all boys in the class.
Calina Olson (272), Hannah Viscik (271), Chris Bongolan (267), Haylee Taube (266), Barrett Deutsch (265), Brecklyn Rowold (263), Madilynn Dearborn (253), Connor Sweet (251), Karlie Kiefer (247), Tyler Taube (245) and Asher Longerbeam (238) also turned in counting scores for the middle school team while teammates Kolson Moorman (235), Emelia Anders (234), Noah Derrick (230), Kaylin Wall (222), Mason Stone (213), Briana Brandenburg (211), Kaleb Werner (199), Kristina Stackhouse (190), Wyatt Clark (175), Eli Rabe (159) and Madison Duncan (148) also competed at the event as well.
Springville’s elementary team turned in a score of 2,376 in the bullseye to place fourth amongst the four team competing trailing champion North Linn’s 2,649 effort as well as Alburnett (2,603) and Anamosa (2,603).
Clarence Hoyt topped all Oriole shooters in the class coming through with a 225 score while teammates Colton Baych (224), Isabella Dearborn (223), Grayden Hoge (205), Kaelyn Wullner (205), Jackson Hosek (203), Charlee Mann (202), Karder Moorman (196), Jasmyn Vascik (188), Ashelyn Agnitsch (171), Emmett Clark (168) ands Piper Rowold (166) also turned in counting scores.
Teammates Gibsen Deutsch (164), Max Tate (156), Isabella Lacy (155), Abigail Derrick (154), Jon Miell (150), Sage Coberly (146), Jaina Tripp (144), Nolan Stuessel (132), Camryn Weston (130), Ryan Brecht (123) and Savanah Lemmons (122) also competed for the Orioles’ elementary team in the bullseye shoot.