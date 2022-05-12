It’s just what the Springville archery program has done at every level of competition over much of the last half decade.
Impress.
And this time the Orioles did it on the National stage competing at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Western National tournament at Mountain America Center in Sandy, Utah, Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30.
Springville turned in spectacular top-10 team performances in both the high school 3D and bullseye events as Evan Robertson keyed a fourth-place team finish in the 3D firing an outstanding 287 score that placed the Oriole junior sixth out of 555 competitors, sixth among 228 high school shooters and second against all 58 junior boys competing.
Robertson wasn’t the only Springville archer shooting impressive scores as Lane Mollenhauer added a 283 that was second on the team and 20th overall while Kailee Jacobs’ 279 placed the senior 16th among all 413 girls competing and fourth among all 42 senior girls.
Also helping the Orioles to their 1,675-team score that trailed only 3D champion Sarcoxie, Mo. (1,720) as well as Atlantic, Iowa (1,678) and Lake International Language Academy, Minn. (1,675) were: Heber Blackmore (277), Slayton Straub (276), Katerina Laubengayer (273), Dawson Deutsch (272), Creston Cordes (270), Addison Peterson (255), Abi Stejskal (253), Jacob Waltz (247) and Jackson Robinson Valley (246).
Even while placing seventh as a team in the bullseye shoot with their 3,285 score, Springville was just as impressive as Robertson fired a 291 score that was an amazing sixth out of all 755 boys competing at third among all juniors.
Laubengayer also turned in a top score as her 283 effort was second on the team, 28th among all 604 girls and fourth against all 62 freshmen competing in the bullseye event.
Almost every Oriole score was among the best in the National bullseye shoot as Jacobs and Deutsch each added a 282s while Blackmore (279), Mollenhauer (275), Cordes (275), Straub (272), Waltz (268), Robinson Valley (266, Peterson (257) and Stejskal (255) all posted phenomenal numbers.
Sarcoxie completed the National sweep winning the bullseye team title as well with a 3,414 score while Atlantic was Iowa’s top team performer with a 3,338. Springville was Iowa’s next-best program at the National bullseye level.