They’ve been one of the powerhouse programs at the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) state tournaments for much of the past half decade, so it should come as no surprise to Oriole fans that their team once again made a huge impression at the bullseye and 3D events held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6.
Led by a state title winning individual performance from junior Evan Robertson in the 3D event, Springville secured a third-place team showing posting a sensational score of 1,696 that trailed only state champion Lawton-Bronson (1,712) and runner-up Cedar Rapids Prairie (1,702).
Against the 21-team 3D field, the Orioles defeated follow top-10 programs Atlantic (1,694), Anamosa (1,685), Spencer (1,674), Valley (1,673), Garner-Hayfield (1,657), Cardinal (1,640) and Washington (1,629).
Not only did Springville claim an individual state title with Robertson topping all boys in the high school shoot by firing a sizzling 292, but sophomore teammate Heber Blackmore was runner-up coming through with a 290 while sophomore Slayton Straub made if three Oriole boys turning in top-10 scores in the boys’ class adding a 284 that was ninth in the division.
Lane Mollenhauer (281), Kailee Jacobs (279) and Katerina Laubengayer (270) also counted towards the high school team score in the 3D shoot while Jacob Waltz (273), Dawson Deutsch (271), Addison Peterson (266), Jackson Robinson Valley (261), Creston Cordes (257) and Abi Stejskal (250) also competed at the 3D state event for the high school team.
Barrett Deutsch fired a 268 score that topped all Springville middle school shooters helping the team to a 1,529 performance that was 16th against the 20-team field. Brecklyn Rowald (257), Katelyn Schaul (256), William Robinson Valley (255), Alexander Robertson (255) and Madilynn Dearborn (238) all counted towards the middle school score with teammates Oliver Longerbeam (238), Hannah Vascik (236), Preston Martin (230), Connor Sweet (213), Karlie Kiefer (190) and Tyler Taube (187) all taking part at the event as well for the Oriole team.
While only two Springville shooters took part in the 3D elementary event, fifth grader Calina Olson represented well with a top-10 score coming through with a 253 performance that was seventh among all girls in the class. Teammate Haylee Taube added a 239.
The Oriole high school program completed their top-5 state tournament with another outstanding performance in the bullseye shoot, as their 3,340 score was enough to secure a fourth-place showing against the 28-team field.
It was a trio of top-tier individual scores that helped lead the way as Jacobs carded a team-best 293 effort that tied for second among all girls in the high school division while teammates Anthony Unash (291) and Robertson (289) were third and 10th in the boys’ division, respectively.
Blackmore just missed making it three Springville boys in the high school bullseye state tournament top-10 after his 288 effort was 11th while teammates Blake Fowler (284), Mollenhauer (282), Straub (279), Zachary Tjaden (278), Waltz (276), Laubengayer (274), Isabella Andersen (253) and Stejskal (253) all counted towards the team score for the Orioles.
Atlantic claimed the bullseye state team championship finishing with a score of 3,381 while Valley (3,378) was third and Cedar Rapids Prairie (3,376) fourth.
Among teams in the top-10 the Orioles defeated Independence (3,338), Lawton-Bronson (3,331), Jesup (3,327), Center Point-Urbana (3,316), Anamosa (3,312) and Washington (3,307).
Springville’s middle school team finished with a score of 3,051 to place 25th against the 29-team field and were led by Barrett Deutsch who turned in a 278.
Alexander Robertson (265), Rowald (260), Olivia Carson (256), Elizabeth Malanaphy (252), Connor Sweet (251), Longerbeam (249), Kristina Stackhouse (249), Carter Lacy (249), Katelyn Schaul (248), Tyler Taube (248) and William Robinson Valley (246) all counted for the Oriole team in the middle school bullseye shoot.
Olson once again turned in the top score for the Springville elementary team coming through with a 257 effort that was 10th amongst the entire girls’ field in the class.
Haylee Taube (251) and Colton Baych (242) also competed at the elementary state event for the Orioles.