DES MOINES
Consistency has been the name of the game for the Springville archery program for years, and it’s been that consistent kind of scoring from up-and-down the high school roster that has made the Orioles one of the best in the state over the past decade.
Surprise, surprise, the Springville team did it again competing at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) bullseye and 3D state tournaments Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, in Des Moines at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
The Oriole high school team scored a pair of top-10 state performances taking fourth against a 22-team field in the 3D and 10th against a 32-team field in the bullseye.
There’s no doubting they know how to shoot in Springville, and it was Creston Cordes and Oliver Longerbeam supplying some of the bigtime scoring for the Orioles.
Cordes scored third among all high school boys competing in the 3D shoot firing a sizzling 288 while Longerbeam added a 284 that tied for seventh overall in the class.
Blake Fowler (280), Heber Blackmore (277), Leah Kilburg (276) and Katerina Laubengayer (273) also counted towards the Orioles’ high school team score while Evan Robertson (275), Abi Stejskal (268), Alexander Robertson (260), Dawson Deutsch (258), Addison Peterson (258) and Madeline Robinson Valley (256) also competed at the event for the Springville team.
Spencer topped the high school 3D field winning the state championship with a score of 1,687 that edged runner-up Anamosa (1,686) by a single point. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1,681) was third in the class.
Springville’s middle school team also competed in the 3D shoot where the Orioles’ 1,560 score placed them 27th against the 30-team field.
Barrett Deutsch and Hannah Vascik topped all Springville middle school shooters firing scores of 266 each while Brecklyn Rowold (265), Calina Olson (261), Haylee Taube (254) and William Robinson Valley (248) all counted towards the team score as well. Madilynn Dearborn (220) also competed at the tournament as well for the Oriole team.
Springville had just two shooters in the elementary class as fifth-graders Colton Baych (239) and Clarence Hoyt (222) represented the program.
The Orioles impressed in the high school bullseye shoot with Longerbeam once again providing a top score coming through with a sensational 290 effort that was tops on the team and fifth among all boys in the class leading Springville to a 3,300 team score, good enough for 10th in the state.
Cordes also had a phenomenal state tournament adding a 286 effort in the bullseye to his already outstanding 3D performance while Blackmore (280), Madeline Robinson Valley (277), Blake Fowler (277), Jacob Derrick (274), Laubengayer (273), Dawson Deutsch (270), Zachary Tjaden (270), Addison Peterson (270), Evan Robertson (268) and Madison Buck (265) all counted towards the team score. Teammates Kilburg (263), Stejskal (259), Katelyn Schaul (242), Bryce Rathje (239), Carter Lacy (235), Tiana Bongolan (226) and Olivia Carson (225) also competed for the high school team in the bullseye shoot.
Cedar Rapids Prairie claimed the high school bullseye state championship running away from the field with a score of 3,393.
Springville’s middle school team carded a 3,078 score to place 27th against the 30-team state field led by a 274 performance from Tyler Taube. Rowold (272), Vascik (265), Barrett Deutsch (261), Olson (261), William Robinson Valley (257), Haylee Taube (256), Emelia Anders (252), Charis Bongolan (247), Asher Longerbeam (245), Karlie Kiefer (244) and Mason Stone (244) also contributed to the Oriole middle school team score.Teammates Wyatt Clark (239), Dearborn (235), Kolson Moorman (228), Davis Derrick (228), Connor Sweet (209), Noah Derrick (207), Eli Rabe (206) and Kristina Stackhouse (180) also competed for the middle school team in the bullseye as West Fork claimed the state title with a score of 3,314.
Colton Baych represented Oriole elementary shooters in the bullseye coming through with a score of 240.