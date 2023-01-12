ANAMOSA
It’s just what the Springville archery team does wherever they go.
Compete at the highest level.
And it’s what the Orioles did again in Anamosa Saturday, Jan. 7, where the team came up just short of winning titles, but was right there in the mix in pretty much every level of competition.
It’s the Springville way.
The Orioles’ high school team turned in a 3,211 score in the bullseye that was third in the class and trailed only champion Anamosa (3,230) and runner-up East Dubuque, Ill. (3,224) while defeating Marion (3,160) and South Tama (3,054).
Springville scores were all over the top-10 on the boys’ side as Dawson Deutsch (276), Jacob Derrick (275), Creston Cordes (274) and Zachary Tjaden (273) were fifth, sixth, seventh and 10th in the class, but they all trailed team champion Madeline Robinson Valley, who fired a 279 score that was fifth among all high school girls.
Also counting for the Springville high school team in the bullseye were: Heber Blackmore (271), Oliver Longerbeam (270), Blake Fowler (269), Olivia Carson (259), Addison Peterson (257), Abi Stejskal (256) and Aidyn Underwood (252).
South Tama’s Austin Jensen led all shooters in the bullseye event firing a 292.
Springville’s middle school team turned in a score of 2,911, good enough to place fourth against the five-team field that saw East Dubuque, Ill. (3,209) win while the Orioles defeated last-place Vernon Middle School (2,603).
The Orioles had a pair of top-10 individual performances in the class as Brecklyn Rowold (267) was fifth overall in the boy’s field while teammate Hannah Vascik (266) was seventh among all girls.
Barrett Deutsch (262), Haylee Taube (249), Calina Olson (249), Madilynn Dearborn (242), Karlie Kiefer (239), Tyler Taube (235), Asher Longerbeam (228), Mason Stone (228), Bentley Brodeur (227) and Kolson Moorman (219) also counted for the middle school team in the bullseye shoot.
Springville’s elementary team also showed that competitive spirit coming through with a 2,274 score that was second only to champion Anamosa (2,444) while defeating South Tama (1,912) and Vernon (1,574).
Clarence Hoyt topped all Oriole elementary shooters coming through with a 230 effort that was fourth among all boys in the class while teammate Nolan Stuessel (218) was second on the team and 10th in the class.
Charlee Mann topped all Springville elementary girls firing a 211 score that was fourth in the team and fourth among all girls competing in the class. Piper Rowold added a 187 score that also cracked the elementary tournament bullseye top-10 at No. 9.
Also scoring for the Oriole elementary team were: Colton Baych (217), Jackson Hosek (200), Isabella Dearborn (182), Kaelyn Wullner (174), Gibsen Deutsch (173), Abigail Derrick (169), Isabella Lacy (163) and Jon Miell (150).
Springville’s performances in the 3D competition in Anamosa were also solid across the board, as the high school team claimed second firing a 1,623 score that trailed only the champion hosts (1,648) and topped last-place Marion (1,514).
Blake Fowler (277) and Evan Robertson (275) led Oriole high school shooters with top-10 scores that were fourth and fifth, respectively, among all boys competing in the class while Cordes’ 270 was fourth on the team and ninth among all boys in the 3D.
Katerina Laubengayer fired a 275 score that was third on the Springville team and third in her division while Alexander Robertson (267) and Stejskal (250) also counted for the high school team.
The Orioles scored third in the middle school 3D shoot led by a Barrett Deutsch and his 253 score that was fourth among all boys competing while teammate Hannah Vascik’s 250 was second on the team and fourth in her class.
Wyatt Clark (243), Brecklyn Rowold (240), Madilynn Dearborn (235) and Calina Olson (234) also counted for the Springville middle school team in the 3D shoot as the Orioles trailed champion Anamosa (1,515) and runner-up South Tama (1,455) while topping Vernon (1,423) and Central City (1,131) in the team standings.