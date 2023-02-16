CEDAR RAPIDS
The competition at the Cedar Rapids Prairie bullseye and 3D tournaments Saturday, Feb. 11, were absolutely stacked.
But that didn’t matter to a collection of Springville archers, who have proved over the years to be pretty talented in their own right.
More evidence of that fact presented itself in each tournament, as Oriole senior Evan Robertson (291) claimed a high school boys’ individual 3D championship while sophomore teammate Madeline Robinson-Valley (292) did the same in the bullseye, topping the entire high school girls’ field.
Pretty impressive to say the least, as Robertson’s effort was best among all 150 archers in the field while Robinson Valley’s score was second overall among all 311 archers in the bullseye competition.
Robertson helped the Oriole high school team to a runner-up performance finishing with a 1,676 score that was a mere two-points before champion Cedar Rapids Prairie’s 1,678 effort.
Oliver Longerbeam (286) and Blake Fowler (283) added top-5 high school boys’ scores finishing third and fourth in the class while teammates Heber Blackmore (276), Katerina Laubengayer (272) and Madeline Robinson Valley (268) all counted towards the Springville team score.
Teammates Creston Cordes (265), Alexander Robertson (263), Dawson Deutsch (262), Leah Kilburg (255), Abi Stejskal (251), Ashley Warren (244), Addison Peterson (243), Madison Buck (242), Katelyn Schaul (226) and Sierra Werling (206) also competed at the 3D shoot for the Springville high school team.
The Orioles defeated Alburnett (1,662), Center Point-Urbana (1,610), Mount Vernon (1,595), Mid-Prairie (1,570) and Marion (1,565).
Springville’s middle school team carded a 1,500 score to place sixth against the seven-team field led by a 274 score from Calina Olsen, that was third among all girls in the class.
Barrett Deutsch (267), Madilynn Dearborn (254), William Robinson Valley (248), Tyler Taube (232) and Asher Longerbeam (225) all counted towards the middle school team score in the 3D while teammates Connor Sweet (210), Karlie Kiefer (198), Kaylin Wall (193), Davis Derrick (189) and Wyatt Clark (143) also toed the line in the event.
Cedar Rapids Prairie topped the middle school field with a team score of 1,614 to win the title while the Orioles defeated last-place Vernon Middle School (1,451).
While Springville didn’t have enough archers to count in the team scoring in the elementary 3D shoot, Orioles Nolan Stuessel (212), Colton Baych (212) and Clarence Hoyt (192) represented the program.
Led by Madeline Robinson Valley’s 292 score, Springville finished with a 3,322 team score to place third against the eight-team bullseye field trailing only champion Cedar Rapids Prairie (3,350) and runner-up Solon (3,341) while defeating Center Point-Urbana (3,315), Mount Vernon (3,292), Marion (3,198), Alburnett (3,188) and Mid-Prairie (3,048).
Zachary Tjaden came through with a 286 score that was second on the team and fourth among all high school boys while Evan Robertson’s 284 was third on the team and fifth in the class.
Teammates Oliver Longerbeam (284), Blake Fowler (282), Heber Blackmore (281), Katerina Laubengayer (277), Creston Cordes (272), Dawson Deutsch (271), Katelyn Schaul (268), Jacob Derrick (266) and Abi Stejskal (259) all counted towards the team scoring as well.
Alexander Robertson (264), Carter Lacy (263), Leah Kilburg (258), Olivia Carson (254), Ashley Warren (249), Addison Peterson (244), Talna Bongolan (241), Aidyn Underwood (232), Madison Buck (231), Kaylee Kiefer (225), Cayden Mann (207) and Keagan Swayze (199) also competed for the high school team in the bullseye shoot.
Springville’s middle school team turned in a score of 2,938 to place seventh against the eight-team field defeating last-place Vernon Middle School (2,810) while Center Point-Urbana topped the class with a 3,217 that edged runner-up Cedar Rapids Prairie (3,212).
William Robinson Valley led the Orioles coming through with a 267 while Calina Olson (264), Haylee Taube (259), Madilynn Dearborn (257), Barrett Deutsch (257), Karlie Kiefer (255), Connor Sweet (247), Tyler Taube (241), Emelia Anders (239), Asher Longerbeam (234), Davis Derrick (214) and Kaylin Wall (204) all counted towards the middle school team score in the bullseye. Teammates Mason Stone (198), Wyatt Clark (181), Kristina Stackhouse (176), Kaleb Werner (174) and Madison Duncan (123) also competed in the event for the Oriole team.
Springville’s elementary team tallied a 2,328 score to place third in the three-team class led by champion Alburnett’s 2,691 effort.
The Orioles were led by Colon Baych’s 234 while teammates Jackson Hosek (222), Nolan Stuessel (220), Isabella Dearborn (206), Grayden Hoge (203), Clarence Hoyt (194), Gibsen Deutsch (183), Isabella Lacy (183), Jon Miell (174), Charlee Mann (171), Ashelyn Agnitsch (170) and Max Tate (167) all counted for the Springville elementary team in the bullseye shoot well.