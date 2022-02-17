CEDAR RAPIDS
As one of the smallest schools participating at a loaded Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational Saturday, Feb. 12, Springville more than made their presence felt finishing second not only in the bullseye event, but the 3D shoot as well with Heber Blackmore and Kailee Jacobs topping the individual fields in the high school boys’ and girls’ divisions.
Blackmore led the entire 200-archer field in the 3D shoot with a sensational 294 score while Jacob’s 284 effort was first among all girls and tied for second amongst the entire field.
Evan Robertson (6th, 279) and Katerina Laubengayer (9th, 267) also scored top-10 performances in the boys’ and girls’ divisions, respectively, while Slayton Straub (266) and Madeline Robinson Valley (264) also counted for the high school team.
Springville, with a team score of 1,654, trailed only Cedar Rapids Prairie’s 1,683 effort and defeated Independence (1,574), Washington (1,572), Marion (1,571) and Mid-Prairie (1,547).
The Orioles tallied a 1,520 score in the middle school 3D shoot with Oliver Longerbeam (8th, 263), Barrett Deutsch (10th, 259) and Katelyn Schaul (9th, 253) firing top-10 scores while Hannah Vascik (252), William Robinson Valley (250) and Breckyn Rowald (243) also counted for the Springville middle school team.
While the Oriole elementary team only had three shooters toe the 3D line, all were among the top-10 in their class as Calina Olson topped all elementary girls with a 262 while teammates Haylee Taube (4th, 230) and McKinley Ketelsen (10th, 125) represented very well.
Springville also showed well in the bullseye shoot scoring second in the high school event led by a 287 score from Zachary Tjaden that not only topped the team and second in the boys’ field, but was third against the entire 650-archer field.
Blackmore added a 283 score that was 8th among all boys while Robertson (281), Anthony Unash (279), Madeline Robinson Valley (275), Dawson Deutsch (275), Isabella Andersen (274), Straub (273), Blake Fowler (272), Laubengayer (272), Jacob Waltz (271) and Addison Peterson (260) also counted towards the score in the high school shoot.
Springville’s 3,094 score in the middle school shoot placed third against the eight-team field as Barrett Deutsch (7th, 274), Longerbeam (9th, 272) and Olivia Carson (9th, 266) had top-10 scores.
Rowald (264), Schaul (262), Alexander Robertson (258), Elizabeth Malanaphy (255), William Robinson Valley (254), Connor Sweet (252), Kirsten Collins (248), Preston Martin (247) and Asher Longerbeam (242) also counted towards the Orioles’ team score in the bullseye shoot.
Springville’s individual elementary shooters were among the best in the competition as Olson’s 266 score topped all girls while Colton Baych’s 258 effort was second among all elementary boys. Haylee Taube’s score of 234 was also among the top-10 placing eighth among all girls.