ALBURNETT
Everything about the start of the Springville baseball team’s class 1A district quarter-final contest at Alburnett Saturday, July 10, was exactly what Oriole coach Tony Dlouhy was hoping for.
Then in the blink of an eye, it wasn’t.
“Things started out extremely well with Alex (Koppes) striking out Alburnett’s first two batters in Hunter Caves and Andrew Ossman,” said Dlouhy as his team had their 2021 campaign come to a close with a tough 15-0, four-inning defeat.
“I thought we really set an early tone with the two strikeouts against two very good hitters, then Reed Stallman came up and completely flipped all the momentum to their side with a double that seemed to get their offense going, and it just never seemed to stop.”
Actually, Koppes opened the game with a single for the Oriole offense in the top of the first inning before Bryce Wilson added another in the frame as it appeared Springville batters were locked in on Pirate pitcher Kale Rose.
The visitors would tally just one Grant Gloeckner hit the rest of the way.
The Pirates plated two first inning runs before blowing the game wide-open scoring 11in the second-inning to take a 13-0 advantage.
“I honestly thought we were prepared for this game working all week with our outfielders knowing that Alburnett was most likely going to put the ball in play. But I don’t know what exactly it was, our youth and inexperience maybe, but we got rattled in the second inning and started struggling defensively and all of a sudden the game was out of control.”
Alburnett scored twice in the bottom of the third stretching their lead to 15-0 and just needed to hold the Orioles scoreless in the top of the fourth to end the game early.
Gloeckner led off the fourth with a single, but was stranded at first as the Pirates finished off the playoff win.
“Tough way for a great group of seniors to end their careers at Springville,” said Dlouhy of his senior class of Koppes, Wilson, Gloeckner, Gabe Dlouhy, Tommy Hagensick and Nick Olivas.
“I can’t imagine a better place to be than spending my summers with this group of guys. I’m just so thankful to be a part of their lives and wouldn’t trade this time I’ve had with them for anything. Yes, it was a tough year and not what we had hoped for coming in, but for me I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to coach. I’ll never forget the journey we took together. It was a wild one.”
Springville wraps the 2021 season with a 5-18 overall record.